Got a Green Thumb? Clarke County Community Gardens Returns for 2026 Growing Season

As spring takes hold across Clarke County, local green thumbs once again have an opportunity to dig in, get their hands dirty, and grow something meaningful. The Clarke County Community Gardens program is back for 2026, welcoming both returning gardeners and first-time growers to be part of another productive season.

The program, supported by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach , continues to provide garden space for individuals and families interested in growing their own fruits and vegetables, and no prior experience is required.

Whether you’re looking to supplement your grocery bill, spend more time outdoors, or simply try something new, the community gardens offer a practical and rewarding way to get started.

The Clarke County Community Gardens, located at 2215 N. Main Street in Osceola, next to the Farm Bureau offices, are designed with accessibility in mind. Garden plots are available to anyone in the community, and participants don’t need their own land or extensive tools to take part. The goal is simple: remove barriers and make gardening approachable for all.

For many, it’s not just about the harvest. It’s about learning new skills, connecting with neighbors, and building a stronger, more self-reliant community.

New Season, New Opportunities

This year’s membership drive invites residents to claim their space early and take advantage of another full growing season. From planting the first seeds to harvesting fresh produce, participants can experience the entire cycle of growing their own food.

And for those who may feel intimidated by gardening, support is available. The program encourages beginners and provides guidance along the way, helping ensure a successful and enjoyable experience.

Programs like the Clarke County Community Gardens do more than produce vegetables, they cultivate community. They promote healthier lifestyles, encourage local food production, and create shared spaces where people can learn from one another.

In a time when many are looking for ways to reconnect, whether with nature, with food, or with each other, this program offers a simple but impactful starting point.

Residents interested in joining the 2026 growing season are encouraged to reach out to the Clarke County Extension Office at (641) 342-3316 for more information on plot availability and registration.