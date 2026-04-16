Clarke County Reservoir Project Hits Key Federal Milestone

After decades of persistence, planning, and partnership, the Clarke County Reservoir Project has reached a defining moment in its journey toward securing a sustainable water source for Osceola and Clarke County.

Project leaders have received confirmation from the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) that the project’s Final Plan–Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been officially accepted and will be published in the Federal Register on April 10, 2026.

With that publication, the project enters a required 30-day public review period, which will conclude on May 11, 2026.

For those who have worked on this effort for years, this step represents more than just another checkpoint. It marks the furthest the project has ever advanced in the federal funding process, surpassing previous attempts and closing the gap between planning and reality.

“This is a moment we’ve been working toward for a long time,” said Dave Beck, CCRC Project Coordinator. “It reflects not only the urgency of our water challenges, but the determination of this community to solve them.”

The significance of this milestone lies in what comes next. Completion of the federal review process positions the project to move into a formal funding partnership, one that covers the full cost of final design and a substantial majority of construction. For Clarke County, that level of federal investment is significant, and essential to making a project of this scale possible.

The proposed reservoir offers a path forward, one that ensures safe drinking water, supports responsible growth, and strengthens the region’s ability to compete for new opportunities. It is about securing the future of Clarke County. Current water capacity has already been stretched beyond intended limits, and drought conditions as recent as 2024 have underscored just how vulnerable the area can be without a reliable and abundant supply. Without action, those constraints will continue to impact growth in agribusiness, housing, industry, and overall long-term community stability.

In the coming weeks, the public will have an opportunity to view the plan as part of the federal process. Once that period concludes, the project will move closer to final signatures and the next phase of implementation.

While there is still work ahead, this milestone stands as a powerful reminder of what long-term vision and local commitment can achieve.