Clarke County Hospital Recognizes Staff for Donor Network Honor

Clarke County Hospital is proud to recognize Kelsea Peckham and Mike Spurling for receiving the Donor Network Challenge Coin from the Iowa Donor Network, an honor awarded in recognition of exceptional service and compassionate care. In recognition of Donate Life Month, this honor also serves as a meaningful reminder of the life-saving impact of organ and tissue donation.

Peckham and Spurling were recognized for their role in supporting organ and tissue donation through their work on the CCH Ambulance team. Their professionalism and dedication were instrumental in transporting a patient who ultimately became an organ donor, helping to provide life-saving gifts to others.

“We are incredibly proud of Kelsea and Mike,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO of Clarke County Hospital. “Their compassion, commitment, and excellence in patient care reflect the very best of Clarke County Hospital and our mission to serve others.”

Clarke County Hospital is honored to have team members who demonstrate such dedication to patient care and play a vital role in supporting the gift of life during Donate Life Month and throughout the year.

For more information about this story, please contact Shannon Harris, Communications Manager, at (641)-342-5487.