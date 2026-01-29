Local archers aim high at home meet

Clarke sophomore Masan Redman took top place at Clarke’s Jan. 17 home archery meet, scoring 292 in the bullseye tournament and taking second in 3D with a score of 286 in the high school boy categories. Also finishing in the top 10 for Clarke was Landon Fry in eighth in 3D with 273 points, while Murray’s Brock Heaberlin picked up in sixth in the bullseye with 283 and seventh in 3D with 273.
At the middle school level, Clarke’s Chloe Cockayne took fourth in the girls bullseye with a score of 272. On the 3D side for middle schoolers, Jayden Lampe (Clarke) placed fifth in boys with 260 points. Middle school girls Dillyliah Catalano (Murray) placed eighth with 251 points, Hagen Mills (Murray) ninth with 251 and Katana Ford (Clarke) 10th with 245.
Elementary had five archers finish in top 10 placements in bullseye. In elementary boys, Cameron Lampe (Clarke) finished fourth with 247, Lane Mumaw (Murray) fifth with 242 and Brecken Porter (Clarke) sixth with 238. Murray’s Molly Norman placed fourth with 242 points and Clarke’s Georgia Eckels 10th with 210 for elementary girls. In 3D, Brecken shot for third with a score of 227, Lane fourth with 223 and Cameron sixth with 216. Georgia took top honors in girls with a score of 230.
Clarke Bullseye Tournament results
High school
Team standings: 4. Clarke, 3,064; 7. Murray, 2,994
Individual
Redman (CL), 292
Heaberlin (M), 283
Easton Brokaw (CL), 274
Levi White (CL), 270
Landon Fry (CL), 269
Dwight Humphrey (CL), 267
Kiera Mumaw (M), 265
Lucas Steinbach (CL), 264
Casey Wade (CL), 263
Alexis McDole (CL), 259
Libby Wright (CL), 257
Hunter Richman (M), 255
Carson Jones (CL), 247
Brayden LeMastres (M), 246
Audrey Gard (M), 244
Joey Turpin (CL), 242
Autumn Tyler (M), 240
Daisy Grubbs (M), 230
Claire Smith (M), 230
Ryne Kastler (CL), 229
Natalie McGaw (CL), 222
Sawyer Shields (CL), 221
Lucas Wilkins (CL), 209
Payton Offenburger (M), 206
Zane Burgus (M), 191
Jordan Murphy (CL), 180
Maisy Davis (M), 172
Cayden Palmer (M), 169
Middle school
Team standings: 6. Clarke, 2,941
Individual
Cockayne (CL), 272
Hagen Mills (M), 264
Connor Wilkins (CL), 259
Dayton Howe (CL), 259
Brynnley Porter (CL), 254
Jayden Lampe (CL), 254
Dillyliah Catalano (M), 253
Aurora Contreras (CL), 243
Rylee Collins (CL), 241
Bentley Hawk (CL), 238
Nolan Shields (CL), 238
Sangvane Ford (CL), 235
Katana Ford (CL), 227
Dylynn Jensen (CL), 222
Swayze Berry (M), 222
Braiden Wells (CL), 219
Michael Smith (CL), 209
Blake Davis (M), 175
Paxtyn Plummer (CL), 169
Waylon Davis (M), 162
Olivia Nelson (CL), 153
Chayden Schwery (CL), 143
Haydon Brokaw (CL), 128
Elementary
Team standings:
Cameron (CL), 247
Lane (M), 242
Norman (M), 242
Brecken (CL), 238
Eckels (CL), 210
Aubriana Houge (CL), 205
Chase LeMastres (M), 211
Davyn Hawxby (CL), 187
Zaylani Wagner (CL), 183
Joella Hatfield (CL), 180
Addi White (CL), 165
Natalie Nelson (CL), 155
Eleanor Brooks (CL), 131
Delaney Sorter (M), 126
Zeb Burgus (M), 121
3D Tournament results
High school
Team standings: 6. Murray, 1,498
Individual scores
Redman (CL), 286
Heaberlin (M), 273
Fry (CL), 273
Levi (CL), 269
Wade (CL), 263
Humphrey (CL), 256
Richman (M), 255
Jones (CL), 242
Keira (M), 234
Grubbs (M), 234
Tyler (M), 233
Claire Smith (M), 233
Brayden (M), 232
Gard (M), 217
Turpin (CL), 214
Lucas Steinbach (CL), 204
Offenburger (M), 189
Zane (M), 162
Palmer (M), 135
Middle school
Team standings: 5. Clarke, 1,482
Jayden (CL), 260
Connor (CL), 259
Catalano (M), 251
Mills (M), 251
Wells (CL), 249
Katana (CL), 245
Howe (CL), 236
Cockayne (CL), 233
Michael (CL), 233
Berry (M), 219
Collins (CL), 207
Brynnley (CL), 177
Olivia Nelson (CL), 164
Haydon (CL), 118
Elementary
Team standings: 2. Clarke, 1,097
Brecken (CL), 227
Lane (M), 223
Eckels (CL), 230
Cameron (CL), 216
Hatfield (CL), 153
Wagner (CL), 142
Norman (M), 141
Zeb (M), 132
Houge (CL), 129