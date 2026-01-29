Local archers aim high at home meet

Clarke sophomore Masan Redman took top place at Clarke’s Jan. 17 home archery meet, scoring 292 in the bullseye tournament and taking second in 3D with a score of 286 in the high school boy categories. Also finishing in the top 10 for Clarke was Landon Fry in eighth in 3D with 273 points, while Murray’s Brock Heaberlin picked up in sixth in the bullseye with 283 and seventh in 3D with 273.

At the middle school level, Clarke’s Chloe Cockayne took fourth in the girls bullseye with a score of 272. On the 3D side for middle schoolers, Jayden Lampe (Clarke) placed fifth in boys with 260 points. Middle school girls Dillyliah Catalano (Murray) placed eighth with 251 points, Hagen Mills (Murray) ninth with 251 and Katana Ford (Clarke) 10th with 245.

Elementary had five archers finish in top 10 placements in bullseye. In elementary boys, Cameron Lampe (Clarke) finished fourth with 247, Lane Mumaw (Murray) fifth with 242 and Brecken Porter (Clarke) sixth with 238. Murray’s Molly Norman placed fourth with 242 points and Clarke’s Georgia Eckels 10th with 210 for elementary girls. In 3D, Brecken shot for third with a score of 227, Lane fourth with 223 and Cameron sixth with 216. Georgia took top honors in girls with a score of 230.

Clarke Bullseye Tournament results

High school

Team standings: 4. Clarke, 3,064; 7. Murray, 2,994

Individual

Redman (CL), 292

Heaberlin (M), 283

Easton Brokaw (CL), 274

Levi White (CL), 270

Landon Fry (CL), 269

Dwight Humphrey (CL), 267

Kiera Mumaw (M), 265

Lucas Steinbach (CL), 264

Casey Wade (CL), 263

Alexis McDole (CL), 259

Libby Wright (CL), 257

Hunter Richman (M), 255

Carson Jones (CL), 247

Brayden LeMastres (M), 246

Audrey Gard (M), 244

Joey Turpin (CL), 242

Autumn Tyler (M), 240

Daisy Grubbs (M), 230

Claire Smith (M), 230

Ryne Kastler (CL), 229

Natalie McGaw (CL), 222

Sawyer Shields (CL), 221

Lucas Wilkins (CL), 209

Payton Offenburger (M), 206

Zane Burgus (M), 191

Jordan Murphy (CL), 180

Maisy Davis (M), 172

Cayden Palmer (M), 169

Middle school

Team standings: 6. Clarke, 2,941

Individual

Cockayne (CL), 272

Hagen Mills (M), 264

Connor Wilkins (CL), 259

Dayton Howe (CL), 259

Brynnley Porter (CL), 254

Jayden Lampe (CL), 254

Dillyliah Catalano (M), 253

Aurora Contreras (CL), 243

Rylee Collins (CL), 241

Bentley Hawk (CL), 238

Nolan Shields (CL), 238

Sangvane Ford (CL), 235

Katana Ford (CL), 227

Dylynn Jensen (CL), 222

Swayze Berry (M), 222

Braiden Wells (CL), 219

Michael Smith (CL), 209

Blake Davis (M), 175

Paxtyn Plummer (CL), 169

Waylon Davis (M), 162

Olivia Nelson (CL), 153

Chayden Schwery (CL), 143

Haydon Brokaw (CL), 128

Elementary

Team standings:

Cameron (CL), 247

Lane (M), 242

Norman (M), 242

Brecken (CL), 238

Eckels (CL), 210

Aubriana Houge (CL), 205

Chase LeMastres (M), 211

Davyn Hawxby (CL), 187

Zaylani Wagner (CL), 183

Joella Hatfield (CL), 180

Addi White (CL), 165

Natalie Nelson (CL), 155

Eleanor Brooks (CL), 131

Delaney Sorter (M), 126

Zeb Burgus (M), 121

3D Tournament results

High school

Team standings: 6. Murray, 1,498

Individual scores

Redman (CL), 286

Heaberlin (M), 273

Fry (CL), 273

Levi (CL), 269

Wade (CL), 263

Humphrey (CL), 256

Richman (M), 255

Jones (CL), 242

Keira (M), 234

Grubbs (M), 234

Tyler (M), 233

Claire Smith (M), 233

Brayden (M), 232

Gard (M), 217

Turpin (CL), 214

Lucas Steinbach (CL), 204

Offenburger (M), 189

Zane (M), 162

Palmer (M), 135

Middle school

Team standings: 5. Clarke, 1,482

Jayden (CL), 260

Connor (CL), 259

Catalano (M), 251

Mills (M), 251

Wells (CL), 249

Katana (CL), 245

Howe (CL), 236

Cockayne (CL), 233

Michael (CL), 233

Berry (M), 219

Collins (CL), 207

Brynnley (CL), 177

Olivia Nelson (CL), 164

Haydon (CL), 118

Elementary

Team standings: 2. Clarke, 1,097

Brecken (CL), 227

Lane (M), 223

Eckels (CL), 230

Cameron (CL), 216

Hatfield (CL), 153

Wagner (CL), 142

Norman (M), 141

Zeb (M), 132

Houge (CL), 129