Village receives Little Library

Thinking about downsizing your collection of children’s books but haven’t been sure what to do with them, look no further than the Iowa PBS Little Library now located at The Village Early Childhood Center, 2500 College Drive.

The Village received the library from Iowa PBS in September, one of just a few locations to receive the little libraries this year.

“We ultimately decided on early childhood centers as the location for our libraries to get children excited about learning to read,” Iowa PBS Director of Educational Services Ken Harrison said. “The hope is, they will bring a favorite book of theirs to the Iowa PBS Library to share with their friends.”

Already, The Village has had to restock the library several times.

“It’s been used way more than I thought it would be - very well used,” Village Executive Director Crystal Hansen said.

The little library is not just for children or families who utilize The Village or Head Start, but for anyone in the community. All one needs to do is look through the selection and choose a book to take with them to read. They can either keep the book or return it for another when they are done.

For those who would like to donate to the library, children’s books - from infancy to teenager - are the preferred kind as that is more who the library is geared towards.

“It really promotes children’s literacy,” Hansen said.

Donated books can be new or used, and can be dual language. As the little library is located outside The Village’s front doors, it can be accessed at any time.

Other early childhood centers to receive Iowa PBS Little Libraries were located in Crawford, Marshall, Tama and Wapello counties. Harrison said the counties chosen were based on those with low socio-economic income and a high demographic of Spanish speakers.

The libraries were able to be purchased and stocked with PBS KIDS books through a small literacy grant received from Dollar General.