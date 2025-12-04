Attempted murder trial to be held outside of Clarke County

A lack of impartial jurors in the State of Iowa v. George W. Douglas attempted murder trial has resulted in a need for a location change. With both parties requesting different locations, the courts will decide this morning where that will be.

Douglas was arrested Dec. 5, 2024, on the charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, going armed with intent and the attempted murder of Tyler Sutton, 35, of New Virginia. Douglas originally filed a plea of not guilty to all charges, but withdrew his previous plea of not guilty for Count III - Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Offensive Weapon by a Felon - and entered a plea of guilty on Oct. 13, day one of jury trial.

According to court documents, during the voir dire process of jury selection – the process by which the court determines if a potential juror has prior knowledge of the case, is related to or employed by any of the parties in the case or has previous prejudices or opinions that would not make them impartial – it was found that the jury pool in Clarke County had knowledge about both the case and the parties involved. It was agreed upon by both parties that this would make it difficult to hold a fair trial here.

An oral motion for a change of venue was entered by Douglas with no resistance from the state. However, neither party reached an agreement on an alternate venue.

Douglas would prefer to move the trial to Adair County, which resides in the same 5th Judicial District as Clarke County. Greenfield is the county seat for Adair County, located approximately 54 miles from Osceola.

Court documents stated the 2020 Census found Adair County to have a population of 7,496, similar in size to Clarke County which totaled 9,748 residents in the 2020 Census. Both have a similar percentage of rural population. Additionally, Adair County has a low volume of cases and adequate space.

For the purposes of the trial, the alleged victim, Sutton, needs a wheelchair accessible courtroom with an ADA-compliant restroom due to injuries sustained from the shooting. It was found that both the courtroom in Adair County is wheelchair accessible and the restrooms are both wheelchair accessible and ADA compliant.

The state prefers either Warren County, or alternatively Polk County, for the trial venue. Also located in the 5th Judicial District, the Warren County Courthouse in Indianola; both locations are approximately the same distance from Osceola.

However, the population numbers are more than five times the size of Clarke County, with Warren County’s 2020 Census population at 54,403 with much more urban areas. While Warren County does carry a higher case volume than Adair County, there are four courtrooms.

Documents show that Douglas believed Adair County to be the appropriate venue for the trial and requested the court to designate the same.

Case history

Douglas’ charges stem from an incident that occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Dec. 5, 2024, when dispatch was advised of a gunshot victim at 3049 Pacific St. in rural Clarke County. While en route, law enforcement was advised that Douglas had called, stating he had shot someone. Douglas was located at that address shortly after the call to dispatch. He informed law enforcement officers that he had shot Sutton at Sutton’s residence in New Virginia.

Douglas made several statements to officers that Sutton had recently given him bad drugs, and that he had retrieved a Kimber firearm from his brother’s residence. Douglas went to Sutton’s residence with the intention to use the firearm in an assault and cause bodily injury.

When officers and EMS personnel arrived at Sutton’s residence in New Virginia, they found him suffering from a gunshot wound. The incident occurred approximately five to 15 minutes before Douglas called dispatch. Sutton was transported via LifeFlight to Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines.

Douglas filed his intent to rely on the defense of intoxication in September. If convicted, attempted murder is a Class B felony and armed with intent a Class D felony. Douglas is currently in the custody of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.