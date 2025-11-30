Safe holiday shopping tips

It is that time of year again - the holiday season. And with it comes shopping for that perfect gift. It’s also that time of year where thieves target your credit and debit cards, burglarize your homes and steal gifts from your cars. So, what can you do?

When shopping on-line, use only reputable companies who use secured check out sites. Usually, they display a small lock icon or say they are secured in their check-out section.

Online and in malls if you don’t use cash – and I don’t recommend carrying large sums of money with you – it is safer to use your credit card instead of your debit card. Even though your intention is to pay as you go with the debit card, if your debit card is skimmed or cloned thieves can wipe out your entire bank account. Using the credit card instead usually limits your responsibility for unauthorized purchases and leaves your bank account intact.

Of course, keep PINs in a separate place from your cards and don’t carry them when shopping. Great strides in securing your information have been made by “chipping” your new debit and credit cards but there are many cards still in existence that aren’t chipped.

Thieves also target vehicles parked in parking lots. When our arms are full of bags most of us go to the car and throw them inside. Thieves patrol parking lots looking in windows looking for items to steal. Even privacy glass like most vehicles have can be seen through.

If leaving packages in your car put them in the trunk. If you don’t have a trunk, cover them with blanket. Out of sight, out of mind is the best practice here. And of course, don’t leave your phones, wallet, purses, etc. visible in your car. Lock your cars all the time.

The holidays can also be ruined at your home. When having items ordered online shipped to you it’s best to have items delivered to a trusted neighbor or relative who is home during the day or work if allowed.

Most shippers, UPS, FedEx, DHL, etc. have instructions for delivery on their websites. Consider instructing them to place packages in a garage or other enclosure. Boxes sitting on the porch or by the front door is a sure sign to thieves and encourages them to look inside your house at what might be sitting in view of doors or windows. And of course, lock your windows and doors.

Following these simple steps will hopefully add to your holiday season.