December library programming

The Osceola Public Library has plenty to offer this December.

December events

Ornament decorating: For ages 12+, come have fun learning how to decorate ornaments from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 2. Pre-registration plus a fee is required.

Homesteading Basics: Presented by David Mixdorf, come learn about homesteading and your homestead library. The program begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 4.

Christmas open house: Everyone is welcome for the library’s annual Christmas open house from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 13. There will be door prizes, live music, crafts for kids, cookies, refreshments and fun.

Christmas White Elephant Bingo: Come and go as you please from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22 for bingo. Bring a white elephant gift and the library will have some, too.

Every month

Toddler activity: Mondays at 10 a.m. for ages 18 months to 5 years of age with a caregiver. Read a story or two, do activities, sing songs and make a craft. The hour is designed to help prepare little ones for school by incorporating activities and active play. There will be no toddler hour Dec. 22 or 29.

Lego Club: A monthly club for kids ages 6 and older to come and create LEGO creations. December’s Club will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 8. Pre-registration each month is required.

STEAM activity: With a different focus each month on science, technology, engineering, art and math, ages 7 and up can stretch their imaginations in a variety of ways. Make sure to pre-register for the 4 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 18 class.

Ukulele class: All ages are invited to join library director Francis Acland to receive instruction on how to play ukuleles. With limited space, pre-registration is encouraged. December’s class runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 17.

Social Friday: Adults 18 and older are invited to join others at the library from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. every Friday morning for coffee or tea and fellowship.

Hooks and needles: Open to all ages, this twice monthly event is for those who enjoy or want to learn about the art of crochet, with each meeting highlighting different projects. Some materials are provided or you can bring your own. Come-and-go as you please from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 9 and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 27.

Little Learner’s Club: This once monthly event is catered for children from ages 2 to 6, where they can participate and learn via STEAM, stories, crafts, LEGOS and more. Come on out to the library at 4:30 Wednesday, Dec. 3. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged.

Adult book discussion: December’s adult book discussion will take place in-person and via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 16. Join Lonna McDonough to discuss “Distant Sons” by Tim Johnston.

“What if?

“What if Sean Courtland’s old Chevy truck had broken down somewhere else? What if he’d never met Denise Givens, a waitress at a local tavern, and gotten into a bar fight defending her honor? Or offered a ride to Dan Young, another young man like Sean, burdened by secrets and just drifting through the small Wisconsin town?

“Instead, Sean enlists Dan’s help with a construction job in the basement of a local—the elderly, reclusive Marion Devereaux—and gradually the two men come to realize that they’ve washed up in a place haunted by the disappearance of three young boys decades earlier. As Sean and Dan’s friendship deepens, and as Sean gets closer to Denise and her father, they come to the attention of a savvy local detective, Corrine Viegas, who has her own reasons for digging into Dan’s past—and for being unable to resist the pull of the town’s unsolved mystery. And with each chance connection, an irreversible chain of events is set in motion that culminates in shattering violence and the revelation of long-buried truths.”

Pre-register to get a copy of the book to read.

Kids’ book club: The monthly book club will meet at 4:30 pm.. Wednesday, Dec. 10 to discuss November’s book, “Escape from Mr. Limoncello’s Library;” there will be no new book until January. The club is for kids aged 7 to 12, and pre-registration is required.

Holiday closures

The library will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. It will close early at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31 and be closed Jan. 1, 2026.