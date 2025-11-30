Christmas in the Park is Dec. 6

With Thanksgiving behind, purists can now begin preparing for all things Christmas, starting with Osceola’s annual Christmas in the Park celebration presented by Osceola Chamber Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 6.

This year’s event runs from 2 to 6 p.m. around the downtown square. Activities include:

Letters to Santa – Kids, and adults, can write letters to Santa at the Osceola Senior Center. The letters will then be sent to the North Pole.

Santa meet and greet – Speaking of jolly old Saint Nick, find Santa in his house on the courthouse lawn. Say hi, take a photo and tell him your wish list.

Law enforcement toy giveaway – Over at the fire station, local law enforcement will be giving out toys to children.

Cookies and crafts – While you’re at the fire station, make sure to decorate a cookie or do another holiday craft.

Mule wagon rides – Hop in the wagon and take a short ride around the street.

Live window displays – From 5 to 6 p.m., find faces you know acting out Christmas classics you love in store windows.

Lighted parade – The lighted parade will begin at 6 p.m. Following the live window theme of Christmas classics, floats will be judged before the parade with the winner receiving $50 in Diggin’ Downtown Dollars.

There is no need to register to participate, just line up at 5:45 p.m. at the First Christian Church.

The parade route is to be determined depending on downtown roadwork.

Wreath & Wonder Around the Square will take place during Christmas in the Park. (contributed photo)

New this year is a Wreath & Wander Around the Square event. Similar in spirit to last year’s cookie stroll, this year’s stroll event is one for all ages.

“The retailers wanted something a little more catered towards everybody, because they felt like the cookie stroll was more for kiddos, and Chrirstmas in the Park is already geared towards kids,” OCMS Events Coordinator Leslie Torres explained.

Participants can purchase a ticket before the event or day of. They will find Torres at the fire station on Dec. 6 where they will receive their wreath and a bag. Then, they will travel around to participating retailers where they will receive supplies to decorate their wreath at home with, including pine cones, ribbon, tinsel, dried orange slices, cranberries and more.

Participating locations are: Lyric Theater, Sweet Scoops, Nutrition HUB, Urban Labels, The Velvet Nook & Roast, Ivy Rose, Plant Therapy Co., Southern Iowa Saddle Shop, Mayberry’s, Off The Rails, B&B’s Variety Store, Your Sweet Pickins, Clark’s Furniture, QuickVisit Urgent Care* and Clarke County Hospital. *Will be set up around the square.

The annual event looks to be a fun time and one that can be enjoyed by all.

“There will be something for everyone to enjoy and get in the holiday spirit,” OCMS Executive Director Ashleigh Eckels said. “Make sure to come check it out.”

Other local events

Before Christmas in the Park begins, Clarke Schools will be hosting a Winter Wonderland. It will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. at Clarke Elementary.

Later in the month, be sure to head over to Murray’s Mallory Park for their Mallory Park Christmas. It will run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 20, and feature hayrack rides, hot cocoa, Santa, a food truck and show off their new lighting display.

Be on the lookout for more events to be added in Osceola and Murray.