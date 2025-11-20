“Sleeping Beauty” coming to Osceola stage

The Osceola Children’s Theatre will present two productions of the classic tale “Sleeping Beauty” on the Clarke High School stage at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights, Nov. 21 and 22. Twenty-seven local kindergarten through sixth grade students have been rehearsing since September under the direction of Kathy Kooiker, honing their acting skills and preparing to perform for a live audience with great enthusiasm.

Kooiker explains that this is a musical with solos, duets and songs sung by the entire cast. The well-known story is written to be enjoyed by audience members of all ages, from toddlers to seniors, as the acting, songs, costumes and storyline should keep everyone engrossed for the approximately one hour and 15-minute runtime with one intermission. Audience members will be invited and encouraged to participate from their seats, as they are coaxed by the king, the evil Morgana and the good fairies and even some gruesome ghouls.

Sixth grade students in their final year with the Osceola Children’s Theatre all hold lead roles. Sutton Jones plays Aurora the Sleeping Beauty, Rowan Keller captivates as Morgana, Jayden Lampe rules the kingdom as King Alfred and Mason Wells portrays King Edward, father to Prince Ferdinand and leader of the neighboring Kingdom of Wellington.

Other cast members are: Benjamin Hancock* as Gold, Jack Keller as Silver, Joella Hatfield* as Sapphire, Paisley Lampe as Diamond, Ava Robinson as Ruby, Quinn Keller as Emerald, Addilyn Cross as Lilac, Timber Page as Daisy, Graylee Grainge as Iris, Landry Readout as Gardenia, Jaxson Toney as Squire, Cameron Lampe as Marquis Louis and Gunter, Miriam Wendroff* as Baroness Von Verysnoot, Luke Readout as Duke of Blusterville, Aubrie Cross as Duchess of Dillydally and Garish, Paisley Lampe as Queen Beatrice, Anson Audlehlem as Young Ferdinand and Bippity (rabbit), Keera Thornton as Grumble, Luke Readout as Gus, Killeean Thornton as Ozzy (owl), Brenton Porter as Pasquale (squirrel), Aliza Robinson as Chickadee (bird), Bailey Hancock* as Robin (bird), Tate Browne as Dandy (deer) and Brecken Porter as Prince Ferdinand. *denotes first performance with the Osceola Children’s Theatre

Kooiker is assisted in her directorial duties by Sue Jones and Kim Schade. Lights are run by John Kooiker with costumes provided by John and Kathy, actors’ families and Linda Graves.

Tickets are available at the door both nights of the show on a first come, first serve choice of seating. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $4 for children ages 12 and under.