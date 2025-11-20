Seeing a Future for Clarke County

Annually, Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) dedicates a full day to examine the community’s future and set priorities for the organization and its partners. This year’s strategic planning session brought together leaders from local manufacturers, government agencies, school districts, and community organizations to evaluate current conditions in south-central Iowa and identify new opportunities for county-wide growth.

“Gathering our community partners around one table brings invaluable insight,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director. “Their perspectives help us refine priorities and chart a smarter path forward.”

The morning opened with remarks from Debi Durham, Executive Director of the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA), who provided an in-depth overview of statewide economic development priorities for 2026 and beyond. Durham highlighted key industry sectors positioned for future investment and discussed critical issues such as rural water access, workforce recruitment and retention, housing availability, and property tax pressures. She noted the administration’s focus entering its final legislative year, emphasizing that cost of living, community safety, and overall quality of life as central priorities at the State House.

Durham also underscored the growing importance of quality of life in attracting and retaining younger populations and sustaining Iowa’s workforce, pointing to significant projected growth in advanced manufacturing, biosciences, and the finance and insurance sectors.

“As we look ahead, the CCDC is committed to strengthening the foundations that make Clarke County a place where families and businesses can thrive,” said Clark. “Our priorities—housing, water, workforce, and community vitality—align squarely with the opportunities outlined today, and this session helps us move from talk to action.”

Throughout the day, participants representing the City of Osceola, City of Murray, Clarke Community Schools, Osceola Water Works, and industry leaders from companies such as Altec and Paul Mueller Company engaged in wide-ranging discussion. Common themes emerged across all groups, including sustained workforce development, the pressing need for additional housing, and long-term water sustainability as essential to future growth.

In the afternoon, Jen Hargrove, ISU Extension and Outreach Community Development Specialist, facilitated small-group conversations centered on major economic development pillars. Participants explored challenges related to infrastructure, educational programming, quality of life improvements, and securing reliable, abundant water sources—a resource essential to both community stability and industrial expansion.

By the end of the session, Hargrove guided the group in prioritizing the most critical action items from a long list of ideas. These priorities included continued support for the Clarke County Reservoir project, expansion of programming and classes at the newly opened ORBIT Center, closing Clarke County’s housing inventory gap, strengthening and expanding broadband infrastructure, and advancing plans for a community recreation center.

“Some of these items are obviously easier to tackle in the short term—within the next year or two,” said Hargrove. “But it’s exciting to see this group unified around long-term goals like water solutions and supporting infrastructure.”

At the conclusion of the session, the CCDC compiled the day’s insights to put into a formal strategic plan, outlining strategic directions, action steps, partner responsibilities, and accountability benchmarks. This blueprint will guide their initiatives throughout 2026 and set the stage for continued growth in Clarke County.

For more information about the CCDC’s 2025 Strategic Planning Session, please contact Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director, Clarke County Development Corporation, 115 E Washington Street, Osceola, IA 50213, Phone: 641-342-2944, Email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com