2025 city/school election results canvassed

With the first-tier canvass of the 2025 regular/city school election conducted by the Clarke County Board of Supervisors Nov. 12, winners of write-ins positions have been verified.

With 64 write-ins, Roy Stroud is the mayor-elect for the city of Murray. He will begin his duties Jan. 1, 2026. Incumbent Jeff Robbins did not seek re-election, and no one filed candidacy paperwork for their name to appear on the ballot. Denny Jeter received 13 write-ins, and 30 additional write-ins had a scattering.

In Woodburn there were three seats on the city council up for election with only one name, incumbent James Williams, on the ballot. Receiving nine votes as a write-in was Caleb Wright and Mark Greif received eight votes to make up the two open seats.

Final totals for the school canvass will be tallied at the second-tier canvas for any races Clarke County was the control county for. If not the control county, the vote totals will be passed on to the control county for that race.

The Nov. 12 canvass verified winners for the Clarke and Murray Schools Board of Directors seats.