Clarke County Hospital Celebrates National Rural Health Day on November 20, 2025

OSCEOLA, Iowa – Clarke County Hospital is proud to join communities across the country in celebrating National Rural Health Day (NRHD) on Thursday, November 20, 2025. Since 2011, this annual observance - founded and coordinated by the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health (NOSORH) has been held on the third Thursday of November to spotlight the unique healthcare challenges and remarkable strength of the nearly 61 million people living in rural America.

“Rural communities are the backbone of our state, and their health is vital to our collective future,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO, Clarke County Hospital. “We’re proud to celebrate National Rural Health Day and honor the unwavering commitment of rural healthcare providers, organizations, and community leaders who work every day to improve the lives of others.”

For more information about National Rural Health Day and how to get involved, visit PowerOfRural.org.

####

Clarke County Hospital (CCH) is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in Osceola, Iowa. For over 70 years, Clarke County Hospital has provided health care services to the community and surrounding areas of Clarke County. CCH is an affiliate of UnityPoint Health.

For more information about Clarke County Hospital and its services, please visit www.clarkehosp.org or contact the Communications Department at 641-342-5487.