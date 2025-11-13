Murray teen killed in hit-and-run

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for any information related to a hit-and-run that resulted the death of a Murray teenager.

According to a report released by the sheriff’s department, at approximately 5:52 p.m. Nov. 12, emergency crews responded to a report of a person who had appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in the 2200 block of R-15/130th Ave., just south of Murray. The victim, who the Iowa State Patrol identified as 16-year-old Elmer Borntrager, was driving a horse-drawn buggy northbound on R-15 near Forest Street. When the rear of the buggy was struck, it veered off of the road into the ditch where Borntrager was thrown from the buggy. He died of his injuries at the scene.

The vehicle that struck Borntrager left the scene, but is described as a silver or gray Chevrolet or other GM sedan. The vehicle will have extensive front, right-side damage plus possible damage to the windshield and/or roof.

Anyone with information related to the accident is asked to contact the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office at (641) 342-2914.