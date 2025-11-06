Southern Iowa Resource Conservation & Development Announces Forthcoming Dissolution After More Than 50 Years

Creston, Iowa — The Southern Iowa Resource Conservation & Development Area, Inc. (SIRCD) has announced plans to formally dissolve after more than half a century of dedicated service to the land, water, and communities of southern Iowa.

Founded in 1968 and incorporated in 1972, SIRCD has been a cornerstone organization for conservation, resource management, and community development across a seven-county region, including Adair, Adams, Clarke, Decatur, Ringgold, Taylor, and Union counties.

“The decision to dissolve was not taken lightly,” said Rob Lundquist, SIRCD Board Chair. “After decades of meaningful impact, we recognize that funding structures and service needs have changed. Our priority now is to ensure an orderly transition that honors our history and supports ongoing conservation, local foods, and community development efforts in southern Iowa.”

A Legacy Rooted in the Land

SIRCD was Iowa’s first designated Resource Conservation & Development (RC&D) area under the USDA’s national RC&D program. The organization emerged from a grassroots movement of local leaders who wanted to address challenges unique to southern Iowa — declining rural populations, underdeveloped water and sewer systems, and limited job opportunities — while protecting and improving natural resources.

In its early years, SIRCD conducted an ambitious 51-town needs assessment (1968–1969) that became the foundation for decades of project work. The study revealed that 29 towns lacked adequate water supply, 32 needed improved sewage systems, and many faced challenges in agricultural diversification and recreation access. Those findings informed SIRCD’s six primary project areas: soil, water, plant, recreation, business, industrial, and human resources.

Decades of Impact

Soil and Water Conservation: Supported farmers in adopting erosion-control and land-management practices that improved soil health and watershed function.

Watershed Development: Partnered with local Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) on planning, resource mapping, and water-quality education.

Recreation and Tourism: Helped develop and promote outdoor recreation opportunities, parks, and trail systems that enhance both community wellness and local economies.

Community Development: Assisted small towns in planning and securing funding for critical infrastructure, beautification, and community projects. In recent years, SIRCD has provided corporate training to local businesses and organizations on topics ranging from leadership, entrepreneurship, team-building, emotional intelligence, and more.

Recent Grant Work: In 2023, SIRCD wrote grants and coordinated the installation of 41 new creek and watershed signs across Adams, Taylor, and Union counties as part of the Iowa DNR County Creek Sign Grant program — an educational initiative to raise public awareness about local waterways and promote stewardship.

Fiscal Management Support: SIRCD was the fiscal agent for the Southwest Iowa Local Workforce Development Board from 2021-2023, and is currently providing fiscal services for several local nonprofit organizations.

Local Foods: SIRCD has been a hub for local food over the years, operating USDA Local Food Promotion Program and Farmers Market Promotion Program grants. More recently, under a USDA Statewide Regional Food Systems Partnership Program, SIRCD has provided value chain coordination services in southern Iowa, connecting local producers with resources and expanded market opportunities. SIRCD staff coordinate the Union County Food Coalition, which meets monthly to reduce food insecurity in the community by increasing access to food, supporting local food systems, and raising awareness of available resources.

reduce food insecurity in the community by increasing access to food, supporting local food systems, and raising awareness of available resources. Farm to Early Childhood Care: From 2023-2025, SIRCD managed a Farm to ECC teacher kit program, delivering lesson plans, supplies, and local produce and protein to up to 14 local classrooms.

Youth Educational Programming: Recently, SIRCD staff has provided educational programming to children and their families on topics ranging from pollinators, plant life cycles, mindful eating, nature immersion, and more.

“Our focus has always been connecting people to place,” said Michelle Wilson, Executive Director of SIRC&D. “Whether that’s a farmer implementing soil-health practices or a community building a skilled workforce, we’ve been there to support the vision, provide technical know-how, and link communities with resources to make it happen.”

Transition and Dissolution

As part of the dissolution process, SIRCD’s board is working to responsibly conclude or transfer all active projects, fulfill outstanding obligations, and distribute remaining assets in accordance with nonprofit regulations.

“Our commitment to the people and land of southern Iowa continues even as we close our doors,” said Lundquist. “We’re taking the time to ensure a thoughtful transition so that our partners can carry the mission forward.”

Looking Ahead

SIRC&D’s legacy lives on through the partnerships it helped forge and the enduring impact of its projects. Many of the organization’s past initiatives — such as watershed protection, sustainable agriculture, and community planning — have since been absorbed into the work of local and regional entities.

“The spirit of SIRC&D was always collaboration,” said Executive Director Wilson. “We believed that great things happen when people work together — and that’s as true now as it was in 1968.”

As the organization concludes operations, SIRCD extends heartfelt gratitude to the counties, conservation districts, community groups, and residents who made its work possible for more than five decades.