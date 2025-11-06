Myers named Regional Teacher of the Year

On Oct. 23, former Murray teacher and current K-8 math and science teacher at HomeGrown Christian Learning Center Kelly Myers was awarded the 2026 Regional Teacher of the Year award for the Green Hills Region.

“It is a great honor to receive this award and recognition for my diverse teaching career,” Myers said. “God has been so good. He has blessed me with gifts that have shaped my classroom instruction and the connections I have made with students. This award reflects my husband’s generosity with his time, labor and resources, as well as my family’s patience and commitment to my teaching career.”

Each year, the Iowa Department of Education awards one teacher from each of Iowa’s nine education regions for “exemplary instructional practices and their significant contributions to K-12 education in Iowa.”

“We are proud to recognize nine outstanding educators from all corners of the state in our second-ever Iowa Regional Teachers of the Year designation,” Iowa Department of Education Director McKenzie Snow said in a press release. “Like their colleagues across Iowa, these exceptional teachers partner with families to provide all learners with what they need to meet high expectations and realize their incredible potential. The Department, alongside each school community and education region, thanks and congratulates Iowa’s 2026 Regional Teachers of the Year for their expertise, dedication and care, putting students at the center of all they do.”

Career

Myers has spent over 18 years in education. She holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education - general science from York College in Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in science education from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma and a Master Educator license in Iowa.

Of her decision to go into education, Myers said it was a less than common path that led her there. Originally intending to pursue a career in agriculture and science, the tragic death of her older sister, Jodi, had Myers reflecting on the need for teachers in her sibling’s life who understood how tragedy changes families. Coupled with Jodi’s lifelong desire to pursue childhood education, Myers left Iowa for the East Coast where she continued to meditate on those thoughts.

“I decided to take a night class called “Introduction to American Education,” Myers said. “This course changed my career path.”

Myers pursued her degree in secondary education - general science at York College, which ultimately led to the fruitful and fulfilling* career she has today. In addition to HomeGrown and both Murray Elementary and High Schools, Myers has worked at Hiatt Middle School, Interstate 35 Secondary School, Carlisle Middle School, Clarke Elementary and Clarke High School, with roles as educator, dean of students, new teacher mentor and model teacher among other leadership roles as well as coaching and sponsoring clubs and activities.

“As I have reflected on my career, I wish to give credit to the creative and passionate teachers I have worked with,” Myers said. “Many talented teachers and teammates have helped me to develop as an educator. This is a very heartwarming and deeply appreciated honor. I feel very blessed to have spent nearly two decades working with the children of Clarke County and the surrounding areas.”

Myers is NASA Endeavor STEM certified and a state and national leader in STEM instructional innovation.

Teaching

Though Myers teaches both math and science, she said that science is her favorite and an area where she can get the students most excited and enthused. In science, the students can make discoveries and ask questions that engage them in the natural world and people globally.*

Having done a wide range of fun and engaging labs and experiments for students from kindergarten through 12th grade over the years, Myers said some of her favorite activities have involved field trips.

“My students and I have traveled to the Science Center of Iowa, the Omaha and Blank Park zoos, East Lake Park, Shatto Dairy Farm, Iowa Cubs Games, have explored on campus ponds and prairies and so many more places,” Myers said.

In the classroom, they’ve conducted studies of matter using dry ice, extracted DNA from strawberries and potatoes, solved “Who did it?” mysteries in biology, anatomy and physiology and forensic classes. In Physics labs, they’ve used skateboards in the hallways, fire extinguishers in the parking lots, bowling balls and grocery carts. Chemistry has seen things combust and change.

Overall, her favorite part of working with her students is getting to be an advocate for them, challenging them when they need it and celebrating their successes.

“Kelly joining our team this year has truly been an answer to our prayers. With her years of experience and expertise, she brings a wealth of knowledge to our students and staff,” Head of Schools at HomeGrown Alena Phillips said. “Even more importantly, she now gets to share her love for Jesus through her teaching, inspiring and guiding our students in both faith and learning. We are so excited to have her as part of the HomeGrown family!”

About the award

The Teacher of the Year award was established in 1958, and seeks to honor Iowa teachers who “empowers students with multiple pathways to postsecondary success, learns from and invests in fellow educators and serves students in partnership with families.” Nominations for the award are submitted by other educators, administrators, students, families and others. Award recipients are selected to represent a variety of schools, grades, subjects, endorsements and ways of teaching.

Teachers honored from Iowa’s other regions were Allison Pargeon, Central Rivers Region/Montezuma CSD; Marissa Moore, Grant Wood Region/Clear Creek-Amana CSD; Tony Onesto, Great Prairie Region/Burlington CSD; Gregory Barord, Heartland Region/Des Moines Public Schools; Jennifer Ries, Keystone Region/Maquoketa Valley CSD; Dawn Rheingans, Mississippi Bend Region/North Scott CSD; Stephanie Pritts, Northwest Region/Sheldon CSD and Kristi Mentink, Prairie Lakes Region/Harris-Lake Park CSD.

Pritts was later announced as the 2026 Iowa Teacher of the Year by Reynolds and Snow.