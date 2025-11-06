Clarke Community High School Student Makes History at National FFA Convention

OSCEOLA — Clarke Community High School sophomore Renata Herrera Acosta made history Oct. 29 at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, by earning first place in the National Spanish Creed Speaking Contest.

Renata’s achievement marks a monumental moment for Osceola Big Chief FFA and the state of Iowa — she is the first-ever Spanish Creed Speaking winner representing Iowa to take home the national title.

The Spanish Creed Speaking Contest is a national FFA competition in which students recite the FFA Creed in Spanish and answer questions about its meaning, agricultural values, and how it connects to their own lives and experiences. This showcases their public speaking skills, confidence, and understanding of agricultural leadership.

Representing Osceola Big Chief FFA – Renata was coached and mentored by Mr. Wbe Sklow Pavas, high school science teacher, and Mrs. Brandi Boyd, FFA Director.

“We are incredibly proud of Renata,” said Mrs. Boyd. “Her hard work, dedication, and passion for FFA and agricultural education have truly paid off. She represented Clarke Community High School, Iowa, and our entire state with excellence.”

Renata’s accomplishment not only highlights her individual excellence but also shines a spotlight on Clarke’s commitment to student leadership, cultural diversity, and achievement through agricultural education.

Congratulations, Renata, on this historic and inspiring achievement!