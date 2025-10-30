ORBIT Center Marks a New Era for South-Central Iowa’s Workforce

Under clear skies and a sense of optimism, community leaders, educators, and industry partners gathered along Highway 34 in Osceola, Iowa to celebrate the grand opening of the ORBIT (Osceola Regional Business and Industrial Training) Center.

The new 9,000+-square-foot, $3.2 million facility stands as a symbol of progress for Clarke County and the surrounding region, built to prepare students and workers for the future of advanced manufacturing and industrial technology.

At the ribbon cutting, Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director of the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC), reflected on the journey that brought the project to life, crediting former CCDC Executive Director Bill Trickey, the CCDC Board, and the Denovo Construction Solutions team for their commitment and vision.

“This is the kind of project that happens when a community pulls together,” Clark said. “From the start, they knew this would have a lasting impact on our students, our workforce, and industries across the region.”

Guests explored the facility during guided tours led by Shawn Oaks, Applied Engineering Technology Instructor at Southwestern Community College (SWCC), and Kevin Emanuel, CCDC President.

Wayne Pantini, SWCC Vice President of Economic Development spoke at the opening of the ORBIT Center. (Contributed photo)

The ORBIT Center’s origins reflect a theme that has guided the CCDC for more than 55 years: connecting workforce and industry to strengthen the community and enhance its competitiveness. That vision deepened when Trickey and his team began hearing from local manufacturers and schools about the growing need for hands-on, advanced technical training.

In response, the CCDC began planning a facility that could serve both students and existing industry while fostering innovation and regional growth.

Momentum followed quickly. In 2022, the CCDC received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration, supplemented by an additional $1.27 million from the Development Corporation to fully fund the project. Construction began in spring 2024, and just over a year later, the community came together to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Through an operational partnership with SWCC, the ORBIT Center will serve as a regional training hub, offering both college-credit courses and professional development programs.

The Applied Engineering Technology program anchors the curriculum, providing real-world training in electrical systems, fabrication, fluid dynamics, and automation. In addition, short-term certifications — including SolidWorks design, and Tooling-U/SME national manufacturing credentials — will help working professionals expand their skills and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving field.

“We’re expanding our reach through new programs and partnerships that align with industry needs and emerging technologies,” said Wayne Pantini, SWCC Vice President of Economic Development. “The future is bright at the ORBIT Center.”

As guests toured the facility, it became clear the ORBIT Center represents more than a commitment to manufacturing. It’s an investment in the region’s future—and a promise to the next generation.

“It’s about giving our students and our workforce the tools to thrive,” said SWCC President Lindsay Stoaks. “This center will help ensure that south-central Iowa remains a strong, innovative place to live and work.”

With classes already underway this fall, the ORBIT Center is poised to launch a new era of opportunity—where education, industry, and community converge to move the region forward.

For more information about the ORBIT Center, contact the Clarke County Development Corporation at 115 E. Washington Street, Osceola, Iowa 50213. Phone: 641-342-2944 | Email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com

For details about curriculum and programming at the ORBIT Center, contact Shawn Oaks through the SWCC Osceola Campus, 2520 College Drive, Osceola, Iowa 50213. Phone: 641-342-3531