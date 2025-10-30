Local Cowboy Makes His Way Back to Las Vegas

Blaine Cornelison is making his way back to Las Vegas, December 2-9th as a 2X world finals contestant in the Bareback Riding Division at the JR NFR.

Blaine Corneilson will be traveling to Las Vegas for a junior rodeo show. (Contributed photo)

Blaine is a 10th Grader at Iowa Connections Academy. Besides rodeo he is involved in 4H and works at Beem’s Towing and Recovery. He is a member of Midwest Mini Buckers, IMRA, Iowa Rough Stock Rodeo Association (IRR) and the Iowa High School Rodeo Team. Outside of school he enjoys raising and showing cattle and goats. Blaine’s parents are Sara Hiatt and Tanner Cornelison. He lives with his grandparents, Brad and Lorie Howe, on a small farm outside of New Virginia.

Blaine was the 2024 Senior Bareback Champion at the IMRA Finals in Jackson, MO. He competed at the 2023 Yeti World Finals in Las Vegas in both bull riding and bareback riding. This year he has competed at rodeos all over Iowa and won several belt buckles including Match of Broncs Senior Bareback Champion, IRR Senior Bareback Champion and Senior Bareback Champion for Midwest Mini Buckers.

Blaine is looking forward to meeting and competing with other cowboys from around the World December 2-9, 2025. Livestream of the performances will be broadcast on the Cowboy Channel.

A spaghetti supper was held on October 26th at the Osceola Eagles Lodge to help raise funds to cover the cost of entry fees and travel expenses.