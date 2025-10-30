Former Osceola Police Chief dies

Former Osceola Police Chief Stephen ‘Steve’ Niebur died recently at the age of 86 in Nevada; the Osceola Police Department announced his passing in an Oct. 23 Facebook post.

Niebur’s career in law enforcement began in 1962 after he served four years in the United States Marine Corps. His first law assignment was that of patrol officer and with the tactical unit of the Kansas City Police Department, moving to a supervisory role in 1967.

While in Kansas City, some of Niebur’s role included: providing air patrol in the Helicopter Section from 1968 to 1975, assistant division commander in the N.E. Patrol Division from 1975 to 1977, support unit commander in the Central Patrol Division from 1977 to 1982, assistant division commander in the Personnel Division from 1982 to 1983, commander of the Canine Unit from 1983 to 1985, work in the KC Crime Commission from 1985 to 1986 and retired as the captain and executive officer in the Crimes Against Property division. Highlights to his 26-year Kansas City career included escorting six presidents and being honored with the medal of valor award for his actions in saving an elderly, wheelchair-bound woman from a house fire.

Not ready to be fully retired, Niebur applied for and was hired as the Osceola Police Chief in July 1988, where he worked until he retired Jan. 1, 2004; he remained on contract with the department until Marty Duffus was appointed as the succeeding chief in February of that year. Over his 15 years in Osceola, Niebur and team solved Osceola’s only murder case and lone bank robbery. He also initiated the department’s D.A.R.E. program, doubled the police force, computerized department operations and had cameras installed in the squad cars.

Niebur was preceded in death by his wife, Linda, in 2017. He is survived by their three children and their families.