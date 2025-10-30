Election Day is Nov. 4

With early and absentee voting underway, the final day to cast a vote in person for the 2025 combined city and school elections is this coming Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Public testing of voting equipment was conducted Oct. 14. Pictured are Clarke County Auditor Deputies Jill Curnes (left) and Rachel Paulus (right). (OST photo Candra Brooks)

Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday and close at 8 p.m.; the final day for in-person absentee voting is Monday, Nov. 3. Absentee voting may be done at the auditor’s office in the Clarke County Courthouse during regular business hours - 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. - through Nov. 3. Any absentee ballots that are mailed must be received in the auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Nov. 4 in order to be considered on time for counting.

The following are the polling places for Clarke County:

Middle Precinct (Ward, Knox and Green Bay townships) - Clarke County 4-H building

North Precinct (Washington, Fremont and Osceola townships) - Osceola Eagles building

Murray Precinct (Madison, Troy and Doyle townships; City of Murray) - Murray Community Center

Osceola 1st Ward Precinct - LifePoint Assembly of God Church

Osceola 2nd Ward Precinct - Osceola United Methodist Church

Osceola 3rd Ward Precinct - Osceola Country Club

Woodburn Precinct (Liberty, Jackson and Franklin townships; City of Woodburn) - Woodburn American Legion Hall

Voters who are physically unable to enter a polling site may vote from their vehicle. Contact the auditor’s office for more information at (641) 342-3315 or email jgraves@clarkecountyiowa.org.

The following names appear on the ballot:

Osceola City Mayor (vote no more than one)

Thomas Kedley (I)

Osceola City Council 2nd Ward (vote no more than one)

Dan Hooper

Osceola City Council member at-large (vote no more than one)

Mel Miller

Floyd Taber

Murray City Mayor (vote no more than one)

No candidate filed

Murray City Council (vote no more than two)

Robert L. Myers (I)

Bethany Riemenschneider (I)

Woodburn City Mayor (vote no more than one)

Raymond Stiles (I)

Woodburn City Council (votes no more three)

James Williams (I)

No candidate filed

No candidate filed

Clarke Comm. School Director Dist. 2

Ann Lovell (I)

Clarke Comm. School Director Dist. 3

Benjamin Hicks (I)

Clarke Comm. School Director Dist. at-large

Robin Galvez (I)

Clarke Comm. School Director Dist. at-large to fill a vacancy

Jon Ryan Sullivan (I)

Murray Comm. School Directors at-large (vote no more than two)

Danielle Clarke

Jeanne Klein (I)

Alyson LaMastres

I-35 School Director Dist. 3 (vote no more than one)

Monica Strange (I)

Matthew D. Edwards

I-35 School Director Dist. 4 (vote no more than one)

Thomas Bryant

East Union School Director Dist. 5 (vote no more than one)

Jamie Buffington (I)

Mormon Trail Comm. School Director at-large (vote no more than two)

Andy Crawford (I)

Melanie Arnold (I)

Southwestern Comm. College Director Dist. 3 (vote no more than one)

Susan Stearns (I)

Southwestern Comm. College Director Dist. 6 (vote no more than one)

Zach Gunsolley (I)

Des Moines Area Comm. College Director Dist. 4 (vote no more than one)

Wade Robinson

Kevin Halterman (I)

Public Measure EN - Murray Comm. School

Mark yes or no to the following: Shall the Board of Directors of the Murray Community School District… be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $2.7 million to provide funds to build, furnish and equip a classroom addition and to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip its existing school building, with related improvements.

Public Measure EN - I-35 School

Mark yes or no to the following: Shall the Board of Directors of the Interstate 35 Community School District… be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $12.8 million to provide funds to remodel, repair, improve and equip the school building, including reconfiguration of academic spaces, HVAC, mechanical and exterior improvement; to build, furnish and equip athletic facilities, including a new stadium and track, parking and site improvement; to demolish the existing stadium and track and improve the site; and to build a new access road for the school campus?

Voters who did not pre-register or those who need to change precincts may do so on Election Day by providing proof of residence. Voters who pre-registered must show an approved form of identification at their polling place before receiving and casting a ballot; the deadline to pre-register was Oct. 20.