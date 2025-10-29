Lending a helping hand

The Murray Public Library is located at 416 Maple Street. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

Serving the Murray community through library programming and aiding in community development efforts is how the Murray Public Library intends to use donations raised from a spaghetti dinner fundraiser earlier this month.

“We need to boost the library being here,” library board member Anna Tiffany said of the fundraiser that was held in conjunction with the Murray Development Corporation Oct. 9.

The dinner brought in over $2,200, and a matching donation from Stoney Oak Properties has bumped that total to just shy of $5,000. Each year, Stoney Oak chooses one cause or initiative to give a donation to, seeing it as an encouragement to the person/place receiving it and a call to others to do the same.

“I love books, and my library card is my most valued possession,” Stoney Oak broker/owner Paula McClaflin said. “All small towns should have a library, a way for people to get engaged.”

Donations

Like many libraries who have felt the effects of House File 718 - a bill that combined several individual levies into one, no longer guaranteeing special purpose levies such as libraries - the Murray Public Library is no different. Now in its 90th year serving the Murray community, the library board and library director Taylor Wilson have big ideas in mind on how to keep it around for more generations to come, ideas that will be helped along with the proceeds.

“We have a wish list for activities for kids and adding in adult things… having supplies for activities so people don’t have to provide it themselves,” Wilson said.

For example, the library holds a Hooks & Needles hour for people who want to crochet, those who want to try it out and also for fellowship. By being able to provide crochet materials, interested persons can test out crocheting before buying supplies for themselves.

For the kids, more Magna Tiles are needed as well as newer children’s books.

The donations will also be used to purchase different monthly activities.

“We recently brought in extra pumpkins for kids to take and decorate,” Wilson said, who had been buying most of the supplies herself. “Anything to keep us afloat and get people in here.”

The Murray Public Library offers a variety of books for readers of all ages and interests. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

Offering more

Since Wilson became the library director in July, Tiffany said they have had 26 new people sign up for library cards, and the number of users for Libby and ebooks has doubled each month. Though the library is currently only open two days a week - alternating Monday and Friday from noon to 6 p.m. one week and Tuesday and Wednesday noon to 6 p.m. the next - Wilson aims to have an activity going every time to keep people coming in.

“Can be grab-and-go, activities for kids, activities for families, adults… I try to have something for kids if there is an adult activity going on so adults don’t feel like they can’t bring kids or need a babysitter,” Wilson said.

Wilson held a summer reading program and currently has a contest going for kids to read 100 books by Christmas. For adults, there is a book bingo going on until Nov. 14. Each month there are coloring sheets for kids and adults, and different various grab-and-go activities

The library board is also looking to form a Friends of the Murray Public Library group that will work alongside them.

“They would work as partners for fundraising and such… partner in how the library will use the funds to purchase programs and things for the community,” Tiffany explained.

Five volunteers are needed for the group; interested persons should contact the library for more information: (641) 447-2711.

Library info

A monthly calendar for the Murray Public Library can be found on their new website: murraypubliclibrary.weebly.com, their Facebook page and the City of Murray’s website: murrayia.org. A monthly newsletter is available on the library’s website and the Facebook page posts regular updates of library happenings.

Anyone who wishes to donate to the library may do so by stopping in during their open hours.