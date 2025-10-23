More than $23,000 provided to Osceola Big Chief FFA Greenhouse Project

The Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC), through its new NEXUS Funding Program, recently approved a $23,357.68 SPARK Grant to support the expansion of the Osceola Big Chief FFA’s agricultural education program. The funds will be used to help purchase and install a new 12′ x 32′ greenhouse on the Clarke Community Schools campus. The greenhouse project will significantly enhance hands-on learning opportunities for Clarke Community Schools and FFA students.

The request, submitted by Clarke Community Schools Instructor and FFA Advisor Brandi Boyd and Big Chief FFA student program participants Victoria Rosales, Ivan Greif, and Casey Wade, emphasized the growing need for practical, experience-based agricultural learning.

“{A} new greenhouse will be a valuable educational tool for students enrolled in Agricultural Education classes as well as active FFA members. It will provide hands-on opportunities to explore how food is grown, produced, and sent to market,” Rosales said.

The project will also strengthen Clarke’s Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) programs, allowing students to apply classroom lessons to real-world, project-based initiatives. Through managing greenhouse operations, students will gain practical knowledge in plant science, soil health, and sustainable production practices. These skills translate directly into future careers across the ag industry, from business and production management to sales, and marketing.

“This project checks every box of what our SPARK Grant program was designed to support,” said Andrew B. Clark, CCDC Executive Director. “It not only encourages innovation in local education but also reinforces the strong connection between our school districts, our local business community, and our agricultural roots.”

A robust and forward-thinking agricultural education program offers lasting benefits to rural Iowa communities. Initiatives like Clarke’s new greenhouse will:

Prepare students for high-demand careers in agronomy, technology, and agribusiness by combining classroom instruction with real-world applications.

Support local economies by cultivating future farmers, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers who stay local and invest in their communities.

Promote sustainability and innovation through lessons in soil health, water conservation, and modern production practices.

Build leadership and life skills, helping students develop responsibility, teamwork, and communication—qualities that serve them well in any career path.

The CCDC’s NEXUS Funding Program was launched earlier this year to streamline and expand the organization’s impact in key community development areas, including education, workforce growth, and economic innovation. The SPARK Grant, one of several grant categories under the NEXUS umbrella, is designed to help fund initiatives that benefit all of Clarke County.

For more information about the CCDC NEXUS Funding Program or the SPARK Grant opportunities, visit www.OsceolaClarkeDev.com, or reach out to Andrew B. Clark CCDC Executive Director at 115 E. Washington St. Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-2944 or email: info@clarkecountyiowa.com

If you have questions or would like to learn more about the exciting Osceola Big Chief FFA Program, you can reach out to Clarke Community Schools FFA Advisor Brandi Boyd, at 802 One Tribe Drive, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-4969.