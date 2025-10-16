Wine Walk date nears

If you need a way to unwind after Election Day, look no further than the annual Wine and Spirits Walk hosted by Osceola Chamber Main Street.

Held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 7, the Wine Walk will feature a variety of different wines and spirits for those 21 and older to partake in around the historic downtown. The first 350 people to purchase tickets will receive a commemorative 2025 wine glass, coupon book and wine glass charms at every stop; tickets after the first 350 are sold will be a participant ticket only.

“We have a lot of cute glass charms this year that you won’t want to miss out on,” OCMS events coordinator Leslie Torres said.

New to this year’s walk is a VIP experience that will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Off The Rails Catering & Events. With only 50 tickets available, participants will receive everything that the regular walk offered, plus a complimentary cocktail, appetizers and goodie bag.

“We wanted to add something new to the Wine Walk,” OCMS Executive Director Ashleigh Eckels said. “This will be a cool experience.”

Tickets can go quick, so make sure to act fast. VIP tickets are only available to purchase in person at the OCMS office - 115 E. Washington St. - while regular tickets can be purchased either in-person or online at ticketleap.events/tickets/ocms-7/wine-spirits-walk.

Over 20 stops are anticipated, some stores will have vendors set up as well for some shopping. The Lucky Wife Wine Slushies truck and Pho on Wheels will be on site for participants as well.