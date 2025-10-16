Two vie for Osceola City Council at-large

There are two names on the ballot this November for one of Osceola’s at-large city council seats: Mel Miller and Floyd Taber. Incumbent Jose Vargas is not seeking re-election.

Vargas was appointed to the council to fill the seat left vacant by Missy Cline in 2023, and was reelected that fall. The at-large position is a four-year term.

Editor’s note: Both candidates were given the same questions by the Osceola Sentinel-Tribune to respond to. Their responses appear in alphabetical order. Profiles for additional Osceola and Murray city seats will appear in upcoming issues.

Mel Miller

Mel Miller is one candidate for Osceola city council at-large. (Contributed photo)

Q: In 4-5 sentences, tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I was born and raised on a farm just outside Osceola and grew up active in the community (4-H, FFA, sports and other school activities, etc.) and graduated from Clarke.

I earned my bachelor’s degree in political science and history from Iowa State and later earned my master’s in education. My wife Lisa and I moved back to Osceola in 1987, where we raised our three children, all Clarke graduates.

I have spent most of my life in education, including 21 years at Clarke Community High School where I: started the alternative high school program, taught social studies and coached and officiated, until my retirement. Lisa and I have six grandchildren, and I remain active in the community: substitute teaching, coaching, officiating and volunteering in a variety of ways.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I have been considering running for about 10 years, and when I heard that Jose Vargas had decided not to seek re-election, I decided now was the time.

I am currently chairman of the Osceola Parks & Recreation Board and have served on a number of other boards including, the Iowa Association for Alternative Education, where I was involved in establishing standards for alternative high schools in Iowa. I have served in a number of other leadership roles including as president and chief negotiator for the Clarke Community Education Association.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the city faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: First of all, my goal would be to use the comprehensive plan that was developed last year, with a great deal of community input, as a guide for how to move forward.

I am especially interested in quality of life issues such as beautification projects, affordable housing, recreational trails, an indoor recreation facility, upgrading existing parks, etc. I believe that these are the things that encourage people to stay in our community and entice others to move to and invest in it.

I also understand that there are some more pressing infrastructure issues that need to be addressed: road construction, water quality, sewer lines, etc.

I will listen to the concerns of constituents and work to ensure that things are completed in a safe and timely manner.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

A: I care deeply about my community and the people in it, and my life has been about helping others to grow and flourish. I have endeavored to live my life with honesty and integrity.

I am a man of reason, who will listen to competing narratives, make decisions based on evidence and hold others accountable to do the same.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Osceola?

A: For me, Osceola has been a great place to live, work, play and raise a family. I love our location: close to the Des Moines metro (but not too close), convenient to Kansas City and Omaha, Chicago and Minneapolis a day’s drive away, and Amtrak right here.

Floyd Taber

Floyd Taber is one candidate for Osceola city council at-large. (Contributed photo)

Q: In 4-5 sentences, tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I was born and raised in Warren County. I attended Indianola Community Schools. I worked for Fareway Stores INC until 1987. In 1987, I began employment with Indianola Municipal Utilities as a meter reader. I applied for an apprentice lineman position. In 1992, I earned journeyman status. I was a serviceman for them for about 2 years and became a crew leader.

In 2008, I became the electric superintendent for Villisca. I was responsible for safety, training and ran a 2 MW generation facility. There we deployed an automatic meter reading system. We also took care of metering change outs, line distribution work and tree trimming. I was a working superintendent. We attended monthly safety training.

In 2014, I went to Tipton. There, I oversaw the Electric Department as director of electric operations. We were responsible for a 9 MW generation facility.

We started deployment of an automated meter reading system and rebuilding our overhead system, also installing new underground whenever possible and cost effective. I met with many of our customers in finding the better services for them and working towards installing a new industrial feeder. I fully retired in July of 2022.

I am married to Rhonda, I have twin sons and my two Golden Retrievers, Charlie and Henry We have lived here since May of 2024.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I am running because many people asked me to run. I am a no-nonsense candidate. I believe in accountability and spending every dollar responsibly, with a budget.

I believe in transparency. I do not believe any tax money is discretionary. I have heard the comment, “In the grand scheme of things, $2,000 dollars does not really matter.” Yes, it does. Every dollar matters. When taxes are too high and residents are barely paying basic bills, every dollar matters.

I believe it is time for a change in Osceola City Government. A new direction. I have said I will never vote for a change order and that still stands. You bid the job, that’s what you’re going to get paid!

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the city faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: Finding a new engineering firm should be a top priority. Safety needs to be addressed more aggressively, not just for employees but for the public as well.

The downtown project is a prime example of apathy and lack of professionalism in its construction. I feel that it will look nice when it is finished, but I worry about the longevity of the finished product.

The sewer treatment project needs to be finished quickly and ask questions about why are there so many change orders. Was it poorly designed?

I feel listening to the community is most important. Who pays the taxes? The taxpayer needs to know they will have someone who will listen to them. And get things accomplished with fiscal responsibility in mind.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the council?

A: I will ask lots of questions and search for alternatives. I want to listen to the people and not what the status quo requires. If the majority of the people are for or against an issue, then I will vote for what they want.

I represent the people of Osceola residents, first and foremost.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Osceola?

A: I think Osceola is a wonderful place to live. I learned to fly here in 1999 at the new airport. We have a wonderful Latino community here that are very hard working and very good people. Osceola has a great business community and are very generous with sponsoring events.

The Osceola Street Department impressed me with how well they take care of their building and equipment. It was top notch. They set a standard I would use against any other city in the State of Iowa.