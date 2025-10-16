Osceola Water Works Board Moves Forward with Lead Service Line Replacement Project

At the October 2, 2025 Water Board meeting, a resolution was passed to order construction of Phase 1 of the Lead Service Line replacement project.

The EPA-mandated Get the Lead Out (GLO) initiative provides for the removal of lead service lines that have been identified within the City of Osceola, including galvanized lines located downstream of known lead connections.

This multi-year project consists of 3 phases:

Phase 1 – Includes replacement of approximately 119 lead service lines. Construction is anticipated to begin in fall of 2025 and be completed by summer 2026.

Phase 2 – Includes replacement of approximately 109 lead service lines and will begin following completion of Phase 1, with an estimated duration of six months.

Phase 3 – Includes replacement of approximately 120 lead service lines and will also take about six months to complete after Phase 2 is completed.

Osceola’s water system includes more than 2,000 service lines, and estimates that 348 lines may contain lead or lead materials.

On October 16, 2025, Osceola Water Works will issue a notice inviting bids for Phase 1. The deadline for bid letting is November 18th. The contract award will take place at a Public Meeting on December 4th at the Osceola Water Board of Trustees meeting. Once the green light is given, work will start on Phase 1 and should be completed by summer 2026.

All customers whose service lines have been identified as part of the 348 lines must receive an annual notification mandated by the Lead & Copper Rule Revisions (LCRR) by November 15th, every year until all unknowns have been identified and all necessary replacements have been made. These notices will be sent out to affected customers soon.

Customers whose service lines are scheduled for replacement during Phase 1 will also receive a notification letter by mail. This letter will include general information about the work schedule in their area. In cases where a private service line must be replaced, contractors may need to enter the property to access the basement and disconnect the existing service line.

Water Works crews will replace the designated lines determined to be lead or galvanized downstream of lead by excavating the existing service connection, disconnecting it from the water main, connecting a new service line, and then reconnecting it to the residential service.

When looking at the necessary materials and equipment for excavation, backfill, sitework, water service line replacement, surface restoration, seeding, cleanup, miscellaneous associated work, and labor, the cost of all three phases is calculated to total over $2.6 million.

“We’ve been working closely with the community, and all involved government agencies since this project was announced by the EPA,” said Brandon Patterson, Superintendent of Osceola Water Works. “Because of that, we should qualify for the available grant funding to cover up to 49% of the replacement costs.”