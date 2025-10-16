Osceola man airlifted after crash

An Osceola man was injured in a crash Oct. 9 on Interstate 35 in Warren County.

According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, Ariel S. Irsula, 44, of Houston, Texas, was traveling southbound on Interstate 35 in a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado; Irsula was pulling a flatbed trailer and was in the right lane. Near the 43 mile marker, a 2022 Honda Civic driven by Juan D. Perez, 22, of Osceola, was approaching Irsula at a high rate of speed. Perez failed to move to the left lane and struck the rear of Irsula’s flatbed trailer. This caused Perez to travel under the trailer and become stuck.

Perez was transported via Mercy Airmed to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines; he was wearing a seatbelt.