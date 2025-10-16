Incumbents seek re-election to Clarke School Board

With four Clarke Community School Board of Director seats up for re-election, the names that appear on the ballot will be those of the incumbents. Profiles of each follow in alphabetical order.

Editor’s note: Profiles for Murray School Board will appear in next week’s paper.

Robin Galvez

At-large

Robin Galvez is seeking reelection to Clarke Community School Director at-large. (contributed)

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I am a proud graduate of York College in Nebraska, where I earned bachelor’s degrees in business administration and communication. Since 2000, I’ve worked at Hormel Foods, currently working as a senior supply chain analyst. My career has taught me the value of strategic planning, collaboration and fiscal responsibility—skills I bring to my role on the Clarke School Board.

I moved to Osceola in 2001 after growing up in Decatur County, and I’ve been deeply invested in this community ever since. My two children have attended Clarke Schools—Michael graduated in 2022, and Jonathan is currently a senior set to graduate in 2026. As a parent and board member, I care deeply about the quality of education and the well-being of our students.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I have proudly served on the Clarke School Board for two terms, and I am seeking a third because I believe in the momentum we’ve built together. I’m committed to continuing our progress and ensuring Clarke remains a school we can all be proud of. With a focus on collaboration, transparency and student success, I look forward to helping guide Clarke toward an even brighter future.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the school faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: Facilities are an issue facing our district. As our buildings age, regular upkeep and strategic improvements become essential to ensure they remain safe, functional and conducive to learning.

Financials are also important – boards manage large budgets funded by taxpayers and ensuring that money is spent wisely and transparently is essential to maintaining public trust and delivering quality education.

Teacher Retention – Nationwide shortages -especially in rural areas and specialized subjects, makes retention critical. Keeping qualified teachers reduces the strain on constant recruitment.

With all these important issues—financial stewardship, facility upkeep and teacher retention, I am committed to working collaboratively with the board, administration and special committees to ensure we are making decisions that serve the best interests of our students. My goal is to help Clarke continue to grow as a school we can all be proud of, where every student has the opportunity to thrive and be successful.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

A: 1. Experience and Continuity – with two terms already served I bring valuable knowledge and understanding to the board’s goals, challenges and progress.

2. Commitment - I am dedicated to helping Clarke become a school we can be proud of, focusing on academic achievement, student wellbeing and community engagement.

3. I work well with fellow board members, staff and families to find solutions that serve the best interest of our students – They are the reason for all that we do.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Clarke Schools?

A: Clarke has caring and supportive teachers, having two children go through the district, they have been supported and encouraged by teachers and staff throughout the years. Clarke offers a wide range of extracurricular activities including sports, clubs and musical theater, as well as specialized classes. This gives students multiple avenues to explore interests and build leadership skills.

Dr. Ben Hicks

Dist. 3

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: Sonya and I moved to Osceola in 2011 after I finished my medical training in Wisconsin. We have four daughters. Our oldest graduated from Clarke last year, and the other three are currently in the Clarke School District.

I work at Clarke County Hospital as a Family Physician.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I am running for re-election for my second term on the school board. I want our community to provide the best possible educational experience for all children in this district, including my own.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the school faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: In my opinion, the biggest issue facing our school district is the need to improve student proficiency. Over the last several years, we have hired fantastic administrators and implemented new curriculums in reading and science. Along with our excellent teachers, I am confident we will significantly improve our student success.

Also, both campuses have significant portions of their heating and cooling systems that are well past their expected lifespans. These are very expensive projects that aren’t exciting, but vitally important for the comfort of our children and staff. Our budget is primarily determined by the State. With yearly budget increases from the State that are significantly below the rate of inflation, it gets more and more difficult to pay for everything that needs to be done.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

A: Being on the board for four years and with kids in all the different grades/buildings, I have a good feel for things that are going on all over the district, including celebrations and concerns. I feel like I have made a positive impact on the district, and would like to continue doing so.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Clarke Schools?

A: Academically, we have significantly increased Advanced Placement course options in the high school so that our children can get college level classes in our building.

I am also particularly proud of the fine arts programs at Clarke. Our music and theater departments are as good as anything that much larger schools can offer.

Clarke is the perfect size and fit for those who want their kids to have a great education and be involved in any or all activities.

We are able to offer activities and classes that smaller schools simply don’t have the resources to offer. And our kids are able to be involved in as many sports and/or fine arts programs as they want. If my kids were in a larger school, they would likely play one sport or be a “music kid”. At Clarke, you can do it all, and at a high level.

Clarke is an amazing school district, and I am so happy my children get to experience it.

Ann Lovell

Dist. 2

Ann Lovell is seeking reelection to Clarke Community School Director 2. (Contributed photo)

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: I grew up in Northern Iowa and attended Iowa State University. I’ve lived in Osceola since I got my first teaching job at Clarke. I was an Early Childhood Special Education teacher for 29 years and only retired because of Covid. I continue to sub, volunteer at the school food pantry and am involved in the Team Mates program. When not involved in those activities you’ll find me reading or working out at the local gym. Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I want to make a difference, and be a voice for teachers, students, parents, and the community as a whole. I also want to improve student’s academic outcomes in addition to their social and emotional needs. My passion has always been teaching, and this is a way for me to stay involved in a profession I continue to love.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the school faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: One of the key issues is teacher retention. The Board is in continuous discussion on how to accomplish this. We brainstorm ideas and also explore what other districts are doing to address this issue. I’m hopeful that by the end of the year we will have some concrete ideas on how to attract and keep quality personnel.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

A: I believe I’m a person who listens well and tries to see all points of view. I’m open and honest, and am an advocate for teachers and students. I think I have the ability to work together as a team to do what is right for the school district.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Clarke Schools?

A: I want people to know that we have dedicated, caring, professional teachers who genuinely care about their students.

Jon Ryan Sullivan

At-large, to fill a vacancy

Jon Sullivan is seeking reelection to Clarke Community School Director at-large. (Contributed photo)

Q: In 4-5 sentences, please tell us a little about yourself/your background (such as how long you’ve lived here, education, employment, family, etc.):

A: My wife Luci and I moved to Osceola with our children in 2014. I am originally from Oskaloosa and graduated from high school there. I graduated from Central College in Pella, then studied at Iowa State. I work as a senior software integration engineer for CommonSpirit Health remotely from home.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, say why are you running for this seat or seeking reelection? Do you have prior experience?

A: I was appointed to this seat back in August, and am running in my first election. I yearn to be a voice that represents my constituents and facilitate communication between the community and the district.

Q: In 4-5 sentences, what are a couple of key issues or projects the school faces right now, and how do you plan to address those issues or projects?

A: Right now, our district is in great need of replacing outdated HVAC equipment at both the elementary and middle/high school. This is a primary concern for the board and we are exhaustively researching best approaches to funding this and some other infrastructure projects. We are also focusing efforts on teacher recruitment and retention by offering competitive pay and benefits commensurate with experience. We also put forth great effort on how to best set the district calendar and day to day schedule to balance time for classroom instruction as well as allocate time for our educator’s professional development.

Q: In 2-3 sentences, what qualities do you possess that will make you an asset to the board?

A: Simply put, I love this district and yearn to foster a true sense of community by actively listening to its members. I am always willing to visit with administration, faculty, staff, students and families about their joys and concerns regarding Clarke. I also strictly adhere to the following; I will always put the needs of our students first when making decisions above all else, even if it may be an unpopular opinion.

Q: In 1-2 sentences, what do you like about/what do you want others to know about Clarke Schools?

A: We seek to prepare every student to be a lifelong learner in an ever changing world. And…. We are ONE TRIBE loud and proud!