CCDC Approves $50,000 Grant to OCMS Building Improvement Program

Continuing its commitment to community revitalization and downtown development, the Clarke County Development Corporation (CCDC) approved a $50,000 grant to support the Osceola Chamber Main Street (OCMS) Building Improvement Program during its October 8th Board of Directors meeting.

This marks the fourth consecutive year that CCDC has partnered with OCMS to provide funding for building improvement grants throughout the city. The program, designed to enhance the appearance, functionality, and accessibility of Osceola’s business district, has helped numerous local property owners reinvest in their buildings and contribute to the long-term health of the community.

The program offers financial support to OCMS member businesses seeking to offset expenses tied to exterior or structural upgrades to their properties. Eligible OCMS members—whether owners or tenants of commercial buildings within Osceola—can apply for up to 50% reimbursement on project costs, with a maximum award of $15,000. Through this continued partnership, OCMS and the CCDC aim to enhance the appearance, vitality, and overall appeal of Osceola’s business district and community.

“Each year, we see the direct impact these grants have, not just on individual buildings, but on the overall economic vitality of our community,” said Andrew B. Clark, Executive Director of the CCDC.

For the 2025 program year, several local properties have already been awarded grant funding:



119 S Main Street, funding awarded for repairs to the back entrance of apartment units and the upper deck.



Ultimate Care Medical Care, repairs to the rear entrance of the building.



Reynoldson, Van Werden, McCoy, funding awarded to refurbish upper-story windows.

Osceola Chamber Main Street Executive Director, Ashleigh Eckels expressed appreciation for the continued partnership:

“This investment helps local businesses make meaningful improvements that preserve our downtown’s character while meeting historic preservation as well as accessibility and safety standards.”

Since its launch, the OCMS Building Improvement Program has provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in matching grants to help Osceola business owners repair, renovate, and revitalize their buildings, strengthening both the economic and cultural heart of the community.

For more information about the OCMS Building Improvement Grant or if you have additional questions, please contact Ashleigh Eckles, Executive Director of the Osceola Chamber Main Street at 115 E Washington St, Osceola, IA 50213, phone: 641-342-4200, or email ocms@osceolaia.net