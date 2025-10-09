Double the trick, double the treat

Candra Brooks

OST editor

cbrooks@shawmedia.com

Get ready to break out your costume twice this October. In a change from years’ past, Downtown Spooktacular, hosted by Osceola Chamber Main Street, will take place a week before Halloween, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 24. While the event normally coincides with the city’s door-to-door trick-or-treating, OCMS said the change was made to accommodate requests for the community.

“The community expressed the desire to have Downtown Spooktacular on a different day,” OCMS Executive Director Ashleigh Eckels said. “This way, the business owners can hand out candy and goodies uptown and still be able to hand out candy at home. And the people who hand out candy at their home will get more visitors.”

The event will proceed as it has done in prior years, at businesses around the downtown square, Mosaic parking lot and in alleyways; some businesses without downtown storefronts may be parked along the square.

“It will be a frightfully-good time,” OCMS Events Coordinator Leslie Torres said.

Those with downtown construction navigation concerns should fear not - all of the sidewalks and alleyways will be open for the event.

Any businesses not on the square who wish to hand out candy are encouraged to contact Torres before the 24th so she can assist with placement.