Close sets go to Davis County

Four close sets at home last Tuesday against Davis County ultimately ended in a Mustang victory as they took down the Lady Indians team 1-3.

In a best-out-of-five game, Davis County took set one 24-26. Close back and forth scoring found one team ahead by as much as three points before the other team tied the game and took the lead. Tying up the game once 20 points hit, Davis County tied with Clarke 23-23 before making a point that was answered by Clarke before pulling away for the winning two points.

Game two went to Clarke 27-25. An early four-point lead for the Lady Indians soon turned the other direction as the Lady Mustangs pulled ahead 15-9.

Clarke caught back up and took the lead 20-17 as Davis County fought back. Tied at 24-24, Clarke scored then Davis County to arrive at 25-24. Clarke picked up two points by balls hit out of bounds by the visitors.

Davis County took sets three and four with scores of 25-27 and 23-25. Davis County took an early 5-2 lead in the third set, with Clarke catching up at 8-8, with back and forth scoring until Davis County broke ahead 18-12. With small Davis County leads, an attack by Reagan Fry brought the score back to 21-21, with the teams trading a one-point lead. With Clarke set to win the game with the score at 25-24, a dive by Reagan Fry for the ball sent the ball into the stands to tie the score back up at 25-25. Unsuccessful returns on Davis County’s next two serves had the Mustangs in for the win.

The fourth match followed in similar fashion, with one team gaining a small point lead before the other tied it up in early scoring. With Clarke up by as much as 6 points at various points before Davis County pulled ahead by game point time 24-20. Two out of bounds hit and one point for not hit by Davis County brought Clarke back to within one point 23-24, however a final serve by Clarke’s Finley Cooper was just short of going over the net to give the final point of the game.

Offensively, Clarke had a .055 kill efficiency rate, with 32 kills, 24 errors and 145 attempts. Mylee Miller made 22 assists for an average of 5.5 per set played, while Fry had 11 kills, followed by Maddie Youngs with seven. The visiting team had a kill efficiency rate of .052 that included 55 kills and 52 assists.

On defense, Josie Moore made 29 digs of the team’s 67 total. Youngs, Fry and Carly Savage each made one solo block, while Victoria Rosales and Cooper added a block assist apiece with Savage adding two assists. Davis County made 74 digs and 12 blocks.

Stepping up to serve, Clarke had a 94.9% serve success, with 94 of 99 going over the net. Each Lady Indian server hit double-digit serves, with three enjoying 100% serve rates - Youngs with 18 of 18, Miller with 17 of 17 and Savage 17 of 17. Moore had a 93.3% serve rate, Cooper 90.0% and Fry 83.3%. Five ace serves were made - two by Savage and one apiece by Youngs, Miller and Cooper. Comparatively, the Lady Mustangs had a serve success rate of 90.2% with 10 aces.

At Saydel last Monday, the Lady Indians lost their first game 2-1 to Des Moines North (8-21, 21-16, 17-19), won over Hoover 2-0 ( 21-16, 21-6) and lost to Woodward-Granger 2-0 (6-21, 12-21).