Bedwell joins law firm

There’s a new attorney in town - Ally Bedwell of rural Warren County has joined the family at Reynoldson, Van Werden and McCoy, L.L.P. in Osceola.

A 2018 graduate of Interstate 35 Schools, Bedwell grew up just outside of New Virginia on her family’s farm. She double-majored in English and Law, Politics and Society at Drake University, graduating in 2022 before attending Drake Law School. She spent two summers of law school interning at Reynoldson’s where she was able to gain valuable hands-on experience by meeting with clients, sitting in on meetings, doing legal research and drafts that allowed her to get a grasp on the different areas practiced at the firm.

After graduating from Drake earlier this year, Bedwell passed the Iowa Bar Examination in July and joined the firm as an associate in September. Becoming a lawyer was something Bedwell said she had wanted to do for a long time, finding a calling within her studies.

“Something I really wanted to pursue as I continued through the law path was making law more accessible for people, and I think I’m really able to do that in a rural setting here,” she said.

At the firm, Bedwell will do general practice to include estate planning, wills and trusts, family law, real estate, tax and other types of legal matters that might come her way, sometimes with the same clients across different matters.

“Something I really like about working here is you can kind of have the same clients and help them through a lot of different situations,” Bedwell said. “It’s just nice to be able to have a client that you’ve helped through maybe a family situation, but then also you’re able to help them with their estate planning … maybe they’ll bring their taxes to you or maybe they’re selling a piece of property; it’s just nice to be able to help them through all those stages and really be there for them.”

Another area of law that Bedwell is passionate about is family law, and looks to get more into juvenile law while working in both areas.

Bedwell joins partners Bob Reynoldson, who has worked at the law firm for 51 years and whose late-father Ward joined the firm in 1948, Mason McCoy, who has worked there for a handful of years, and two legal assistants.

Reynoldson said he is happy Bedwell decided to join them at the firm, and noted that she is their second lawyer who is an Interstate 35 graduate, McCoy being the other.

“We’re very pleased to have her here,” Reynoldson said. “We’ve been very fortunate here at this office, we really have … I’m very fortunate to have had two outstanding lawyers join me here.”

Though she’s only been taking on a lead attorney role for a few weeks, Bedwell is already forming attachments to her clients and is excited to help them in whatever their legal journey is. She is also excited to continue to work with and learn from mentors Reynoldson and McCoy.

“We have a really good community here, and it feels like family working here which I really appreciate,” Bedwell said. “I’ve got really good guidance from Bob and Mason, and I look forward to learning under them as long as I can.”

In her free time, Bedwell enjoys spending time with her family and friends, her black lab dog and spending time helping out on the family farm.