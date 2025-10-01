Osceola Water Works Makes Annual Transition to Free Chlorine

During the month of October, Osceola Water Works will make a temporary change in disinfectant to Free Chlorine that will take place starting October 2nd, 2025 and continue through November 5th, 2025. This practice is endorsed by health authorities like the EPA and is not considered a public health risk.

Converting to Free Chlorine is a preventative, periodic maintenance practiced by many water utilities to ensure continued quality and integrity of the public water system. While Chloramines are effective, it is necessary to convert to Free Chlorine, which is a stronger disinfectant used to proactively kill bacteria that can become resistant. The conversion process also helps to remove organic matter that can build up in the pipes, which can affect water quality and hinder disinfectant effectiveness.

“At Osceola Water Works, our goal is to meet the needs of the people of Osceola through the use of safe disinfectants and maintenance of the water distribution system,” said Water Works Superintendent Brandon Patterson. “Our dedicated staff will continue working to provide access to reliable, safe, and affordable drinking water.”

During the Free Chlorine Conversion, customers may notice a temporary change in taste, odor, or color. This change poses no risk to the people of Osceola, but we recommend the testing of any water being added to aquariums or ponds to avoid harming fish or other animals. Pet stores or fish supply stores should have additives to remove free chlorine or chloramine from water used in fish tanks or ponds. Anyone sensitive to the taste or smell of chlorine is advised to try keeping a container of water in the refrigerator for a day to allow the chlorine to naturally dissipate and reduce the strong chlorine taste and smell of the water. If you are on home kidney dialysis, please contact your physician or equipment supplier for specific instructions regarding the change in water disinfection.

If you have questions or comments about your water service, please contact Brandon Patterson, Osceola Water Works Superintendent, 208 West Jefferson Street, PO Box 515, Osceola, Iowa 50213, phone: 641-342-1435 or email: osceolawater2@windstream.net.