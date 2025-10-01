Take a drive this Friday and Saturday for the bi-annual that seeks to support small businesses. Started in Warren County in 2016, this fall adds stops in Clarke and Madison counties, with 21 businesses participating.

The tour is self-guided, and features vintage/antique stores, quaint coffee shops, periodic sale vendors, a selection of boutiques, pop-up shops, agri-artisanal and creative and unique makers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The following businesses are participating in the fall Backroads and Byways Junkin Tour:

Acquisitions, 2495 Highway 34, Osceola

Harvest Barn Marketplace, 2721 Highway 34, Osceola

Timber View Antiques, 1025 Starline Ave./R45 Highway, New Virginia

Burlap and Roses at Crooked Hedge Farm, 4500 G76 Highway, New Virginia

Ellis Greenhouse, 14406 Highway 34, Lucas

Busy Bee Garden Center, 5901 Highway 65-69, Indianola

BA Family Farms, 14366 R63 Highway, Indianola

The Cozy Corner Boutique, 15611 Highway 65-69, Indianola

Jules Jewels Antiques 209 S. 15th St., Indianola

Pamela’s Place, 103 W. Salem St., Indianola

Quilted Gardens and Nursery, 19635 130th Ave., Indianola

Patina of Time, 17611 Highway 65, Indianola

Memory Lane Metal Barn, 4866 Filmore St., Norwalk

Enos Farms, 7991 13th Lane, Norwalk

Ember Market, 1951 E. 18th St., Ste. 107, Norwalk

The Little Junk Shop of Hoarders, 101 School St., St. Marys

Pinicon Farm Crafts, 15712 173rd Ave., Milo

The Bunkhouse Antiques, 57846 150th Ave, Lacona

Tiger Lily Cafe, 130 S. Main St., St. Charles

Wayward Saints Gift Shop, 110 W. Main St., St. Charles

Hyde & Seek, 8345 Highway 28, Prole

A map of the business can be found online at bbjtour.com/map.