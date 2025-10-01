Take a drive this Friday and Saturday for the bi-annual that seeks to support small businesses. Started in Warren County in 2016, this fall adds stops in Clarke and Madison counties, with 21 businesses participating.
The tour is self-guided, and features vintage/antique stores, quaint coffee shops, periodic sale vendors, a selection of boutiques, pop-up shops, agri-artisanal and creative and unique makers. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
The following businesses are participating in the fall Backroads and Byways Junkin Tour:
Acquisitions, 2495 Highway 34, Osceola
Harvest Barn Marketplace, 2721 Highway 34, Osceola
Timber View Antiques, 1025 Starline Ave./R45 Highway, New Virginia
Burlap and Roses at Crooked Hedge Farm, 4500 G76 Highway, New Virginia
Ellis Greenhouse, 14406 Highway 34, Lucas
Busy Bee Garden Center, 5901 Highway 65-69, Indianola
BA Family Farms, 14366 R63 Highway, Indianola
The Cozy Corner Boutique, 15611 Highway 65-69, Indianola
Jules Jewels Antiques 209 S. 15th St., Indianola
Pamela’s Place, 103 W. Salem St., Indianola
Quilted Gardens and Nursery, 19635 130th Ave., Indianola
Patina of Time, 17611 Highway 65, Indianola
Memory Lane Metal Barn, 4866 Filmore St., Norwalk
Enos Farms, 7991 13th Lane, Norwalk
Ember Market, 1951 E. 18th St., Ste. 107, Norwalk
The Little Junk Shop of Hoarders, 101 School St., St. Marys
Pinicon Farm Crafts, 15712 173rd Ave., Milo
The Bunkhouse Antiques, 57846 150th Ave, Lacona
Tiger Lily Cafe, 130 S. Main St., St. Charles
Wayward Saints Gift Shop, 110 W. Main St., St. Charles
Hyde & Seek, 8345 Highway 28, Prole
A map of the business can be found online at bbjtour.com/map.