“Rush, pass, kick it in”

Clarke Community Schools will celebrate Homecoming Week next week, with a “Happy Homecoming” theme featuring various Adam Sandler movies for dress-up day inspiration.

Monday is “Bedtime Stories,” with students encouraged to “dream big, dress cozy” and show off your best pajamas. Tuesday is “Jack & Jill” day, doubling the spirit and doubling the fun by dressing alike with your friends. For “Grown Ups” Wednesday, grades six through 12 have different age groups - from the 1960s to senior citizens - to dress up as while elementary students should dress as what they want to be when they grow up. Thursday celebrates spirit “Happy Gilmore” style by dressing in golf/preppy garb. “The Longest Yard” Friday is time to show your homecoming pride by wearing maroon and white.

The football game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday with pre-game introductions of the court starting at 6:30. An informal Homecoming dance will be held after the game until midnight.

Homecoming shirts will be available Tuesday through Thursday at the secondary campus and Wednesday and Thursday at the elementary. Homecoming trinkets will be available at both campuses Thursday and Friday.

Parade & coronation

The Homecoming parade will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 2 with a different parade route than former years. Staging begins at 5:15 at LifePoint Church with the parade moving west towards the secondary Clarke campus on Shaw Street, continuing around the campus and exiting on Seminole Way. Coronation follows in the high school auditorium, followed by BOOM night in the gym.

Activities

In addition to the football game Friday night, Clarke cross country hosts their home meet starting at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday while volleyball has a meet against Davis County starting at 5:30 for ninth/junior varsity and 7 for varsity. Tuesday will also see E-Sports take on South Tama County in Smash Brothers and the middle school football game beings at 4:15 p.m.