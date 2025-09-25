Two contested races this November

With the final date to file nomination paperwork last Thursday, 15 citizens have turned in papers for their name to appear on the Nov. 4 city/school board election ballot.

There are two contested races - one open seat for Osceola City Council at-large and two board seats on the Murray Schools Board of Directors. The position of Murray mayor received no nominations nor did two Woodburn city council at-large seats.

The following are those who submitted valid nomination forms. Names appear in alphabetical order when more than one candidate is listed.

Osceola mayor

Thomas Kedley - incumbent

Osceola City Council 2nd Ward

Dan Hooper

Osceola city council member at-large (one seat):

Mel Miller

Floyd Taber

Murray mayor

No candidates filed

Murray city council member at-large (two seats)

Robert L. Myers - incumbent

Bethany Riemenschneider - incumbent

Woodburn mayor

Raymond Stiles - incumbent

Woodburn city council at-large (three seats)

James Williams - incumbent

Clarke school board

Dist. 2 (one seat) - Ann Lovell - incumbent

Dist. 3 (one seat) - Benjamin Hicks - incumbent

At-large (one seat) - Robin Galvez - incumbent

At-large to fill a vacancy (one seat) - Jon Ryan Sullivan - incumbent

Murray school board at-large (two seats)

Danielle Clarke

Jeanne Klein - incumbent

Alyson LaMastres

Bios of the candidates will appear in the coming weeks.

Voters who wish to file an absentee ballot request may do so now through 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. Wednesday, Oct. 15 is the first day to begin mailing in absentee ballots, and also the first day for in-person absentee wvoting at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. Voter pre-registration deadline is Oct. 20. The final day to vote in-person absentee at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office is Monday, Nov. 3.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and close at 8 p.m.