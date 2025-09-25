September 25, 2025

Two contested races this November

By Candra Brooks
.

. (graphic)

With the final date to file nomination paperwork last Thursday, 15 citizens have turned in papers for their name to appear on the Nov. 4 city/school board election ballot.

There are two contested races - one open seat for Osceola City Council at-large and two board seats on the Murray Schools Board of Directors. The position of Murray mayor received no nominations nor did two Woodburn city council at-large seats.

The following are those who submitted valid nomination forms. Names appear in alphabetical order when more than one candidate is listed.

Osceola mayor

Thomas Kedley - incumbent

Osceola City Council 2nd Ward

Dan Hooper

Osceola city council member at-large (one seat):

Mel Miller

Floyd Taber

Murray mayor

No candidates filed

Murray city council member at-large (two seats)

Robert L. Myers - incumbent

Bethany Riemenschneider - incumbent

Woodburn mayor

Raymond Stiles - incumbent

Woodburn city council at-large (three seats)

James Williams - incumbent

Clarke school board

Dist. 2 (one seat) - Ann Lovell - incumbent

Dist. 3 (one seat) - Benjamin Hicks - incumbent

At-large (one seat) - Robin Galvez - incumbent

At-large to fill a vacancy (one seat) - Jon Ryan Sullivan - incumbent

Murray school board at-large (two seats)

Danielle Clarke

Jeanne Klein - incumbent

Alyson LaMastres

Bios of the candidates will appear in the coming weeks.

Voters who wish to file an absentee ballot request may do so now through 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. Wednesday, Oct. 15 is the first day to begin mailing in absentee ballots, and also the first day for in-person absentee wvoting at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. Voter pre-registration deadline is Oct. 20. The final day to vote in-person absentee at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office is Monday, Nov. 3.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and close at 8 p.m.

Candra Brooks

A native of rural Union County, Candra holds a Bachelor's Degree in English from Simpson College and an Associate's Degree in Accounting from SWCC. She has been at the Osceola newspaper since October 2013, working as office manager before transitioning to the newsroom in spring 2022.