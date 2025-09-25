Two contested races this November

With the final date to file nomination paperwork last Thursday, 15 citizens have turned in papers for their name to appear on the Nov. 4 city/school board election ballot.
There are two contested races - one open seat for Osceola City Council at-large and two board seats on the Murray Schools Board of Directors. The position of Murray mayor received no nominations nor did two Woodburn city council at-large seats.
The following are those who submitted valid nomination forms. Names appear in alphabetical order when more than one candidate is listed.
Osceola mayor
Thomas Kedley - incumbent
Osceola City Council 2nd Ward
Dan Hooper
Osceola city council member at-large (one seat):
Mel Miller
Floyd Taber
Murray mayor
No candidates filed
Murray city council member at-large (two seats)
Robert L. Myers - incumbent
Bethany Riemenschneider - incumbent
Woodburn mayor
Raymond Stiles - incumbent
Woodburn city council at-large (three seats)
James Williams - incumbent
Clarke school board
Dist. 2 (one seat) - Ann Lovell - incumbent
Dist. 3 (one seat) - Benjamin Hicks - incumbent
At-large (one seat) - Robin Galvez - incumbent
At-large to fill a vacancy (one seat) - Jon Ryan Sullivan - incumbent
Murray school board at-large (two seats)
Danielle Clarke
Jeanne Klein - incumbent
Alyson LaMastres
Bios of the candidates will appear in the coming weeks.
Voters who wish to file an absentee ballot request may do so now through 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. Wednesday, Oct. 15 is the first day to begin mailing in absentee ballots, and also the first day for in-person absentee wvoting at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office. Voter pre-registration deadline is Oct. 20. The final day to vote in-person absentee at the Clarke County Auditor’s Office is Monday, Nov. 3.
Polls will open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 4 and close at 8 p.m.