Reservoir Draft Plan-EIS Gets Approval to Move on to Next Stage

The Clarke County Reservoir project took another big step forward when Scott Cagle, Assistant State Conservationist with the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), made a special trip to Osceola to officially sign the draft Plan-EIS agreement, marking a key milestone in moving the long-awaited project closer to final federal review.

Today’s signing is an agreement between NRCS and the Clarke County Reservoir Commission (CCRC) that this is the plan that needs to be pursued to meet rising demand for water in Southern Iowa, and that it is complete and ready for public review. The Commission was very close to reaching this step nearly fifteen years ago, but were unable to get there due to funding and policy changes. Today’s formal agreement is a much-anticipated landmark.

“Getting this rolling, especially in the environment we’re in right now where it seems there’s support from the administration to do watershed work and there’s support from Congress to fund it, we’re in a lot better shape than in 2011,” said Cagle. “We should be able to get this all the way up the chain for a final signature.”

The draft Plan-EIS (Plan and Environmental Impact Statement) is the blueprint for the proposed reservoir that lays out the purpose, design, environmental considerations, and economic impact of the project. While it doesn’t commit any money and isn’t a guarantee, the signing is a critical step toward clearing the way for federal approval and funding.

For the community, this is a step toward future agricultural growth and sustainability. By adding up to 1.9 million gallons per day to West Lake’s safe daily output of 800,000, the new reservoir will provide a resilient, long-term water source for both agricultural and community needs.

With the draft Plan-EIS signed, the project now moves into public review. Starting in mid-October, people will be able to review the draft plan and submit comments over a 45-day period. When the review period ends and all comments have been addressed, the feedback will be compiled and included in a final version of the plan. That document will then move up the chain for signatures from State Conservationist Jon Hubbert and the Federal Chief of NRCS, Aubrey Bettencourt. Once approved, the project will be in position to secure federal funding that will cover 100% of engineering costs and 75% of construction costs.

Cagle’s visit and the signing of the draft Plan-EIS show real momentum after years of work. As the project enters the public review stage, the community can take part in building a water source that will sustain homes, farms, and local businesses for generations.