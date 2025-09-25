Iowa 4-H Youth Display Projects at the 2025 Iowa State Fair

AMES – More than 2,475 youth exhibitors displayed 3,316 static 4-H exhibits in the Bruce L. Rastetter 4-H Exhibits Building at the 2025 Iowa State Fair.

Youth showcased their cumulative learning projects in agriculture and natural resources; food and nutrition; home improvement; consumer management; child development; science, engineering and technology; visual arts; photography; personal development; clothing and fashion and sewing and needle arts.

“Every exhibit represents meaningful exploration and progress our 4-H members have experienced across their project areas in the past year,” Gail Castillo, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach 4-H exhibits building superintendent, said. “The exhibits displayed at the Iowa State Fair highlight the educational and personal achievements of our Iowa 4-H youth and celebrate the culmination of a year filled with learning, leadership and growth for our 4-H participants.” Top certificates and awards

The following Iowa 4-H youth, listed by county, received top certificates or awards for their exhibits.

Professional Photographers of Iowa Gallery Award: Gracie Mathes, Clarke County