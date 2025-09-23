Lights, camera, action!

Murray students are gearing up for the 2025 Homecoming, with a week of fun planned.

While Murray is usually not in session on Mondays, they will be Sept. 22. Monday’s theme is “Freaky Monday,” with teachers encouraged to dress like students, and students like teachers. Tuesday is “Team Beach Movie” with Hawaiian garb, Wednesday get out your western wear for “John Wayne Day,” Thursday is “Avengers/Harry Potter” color wars with each grade donning a different color. Friday, wear your best purple and gold for “HoCo in Hollywood.”

The Homecoming parade will begin at 2:30 p.m. Friday. The route begins in the parking lot by the football field up 3rd Street to Maple Street, north on Maple to 5th Street, east on 5th to Grant Street where it will turn south back towards the school. Floats with younger grades will return to the school’s circle drive with higher grades to the back parking lot. Parade goers are asked not to drive or park near the circle drive or the parade route. Students will not be released as they return to school or near the circle drive to allow the buses and other school vehicles to safely operate.

Turn out to the football fields Friday evening for kickoff against the East Union Eagles at 7 p.m. The king and queen will be crowned during halftime.

The Homecoming dance will be held Saturday.