CLARKE COUNTY MUSEUM 3RD ANNUAL HERITAGE DAY - COMING SUNDAY, SEPT. 28th, 12-5 pm

It has been a wonderful year for the Clarke County Historical Society and Museum. Soon after closing for the season in 2024, work began anew to makeover of the Historical Museum. In February 2025, volunteer crews began preparation for Opening Day in May. This was the largest renewal of the Museum since it opened in 1982.

Every exhibit was disassembled and reconstructed with many items moved to new locations. Previously donated items were added to the exhibits and along with stories describing the exhibits. With exhibits updated and refreshed, volunteers moved on to the most magnificent display, fully restored 1890’s Methodist Episcopal Church-stained glass windows. Five in all, the windows were installed in a beautiful exhibit complete with backlighting showing every detail. It is a spectacular historic display.

All new LED lighting was installed throughout the museum, walls and baseboards were painted, and additional insulation added to improve heating, cooling and humidity efficiency. The addition of guest exhibitors with exhibits from Clarke County Scouting, FFA, 4-H, and the Lyric Theater was a big hit with visitors. Historical and fun items from the Lyric will be on display on Heritage Day. There has been something for everyone this summer. Thank you to all of the exhibitors this season!

The purpose of the Museum’s annual Heritage Day is to bring our Clarke County community together to celebrate our shared history. The generosity of financial donors and collection donors have made it possible. Every season ends with the Heritage Day celebration!

Heritage Day on Sunday, September 28, (12-5 pm) will be jam packed with fun and games, crafts and prizes, museum tours and demonstrations, all pertaining to our past. Heart of Iowa Cloggers will kick off the day with a performance at 12:30 pm. Live music will begin at 1:15 by Easton Brokaw & Friends and continue throughout the day. The Lil’ Miss and Mister Pioneer contest will be at 2:30 pm. Chuckwagon cooking by Hank and Kristal Miler will be served for lunch. Linda Graves will demonstrate the art of spinning. There will be pumpkin painting, cornhusk doll making, fall mum sales, apple sales, and much more! Tours of the Museum and grounds will be throughout the day, and golf cart service for those who need assistance.

This year the Clarke County Historical Society wants to give back to the community in two ways:

There is no cost for admission, but this year we ask that each adult and child bring one can of food for Clarke County food pantries.

The Historical Society has purchased gift cards will hold drawings throughout the day for gift cards to local merchants around the Osceola Square that have been impacted by the construction project.

Watch for further details by following us on Facebook @ Clarke County Historical Society and Museum. Our goal is to reach 1000+ Facebook followers by closing day on September 28th!

Come and see your newly updated Historical Museum! The Clarke County Historical Museum address is 1030 S. Main St. (Hwy 69), Osceola, IA.