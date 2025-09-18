SCICAP OFFERS LOW-INCOME HOME ENERGY ASSISTANCE

South Central Iowa Community Action Program (SCICAP) will begin taking applications for the 2025-2026 Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program for households with an elderly or disabled household member beginning October 1, 2025. All other households can apply beginning November 1, 2025. This program is funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through Iowa Department of Health and Human Services/Community Action Agencies Unit; and has been established to help qualifying low-income Iowa homeowners and renters pay for a portion of their primary heating costs.

The SCICAP Outreach Location for Clarke County will be taking applications Tuesday and Thursday 8AM – 4PM. Applications will be taken October 1, 2025, through April 30, 2026. Applications will be taken at 114 S Fillmore Suite 2 Osceola, IA.

Applicants will need to furnish some form of identification, a copy of their most recent heating, electric, social security card documentation for all household members, and proof of all household members’ gross income for the past thirty days or for the past calendar year.

This program is not designed to pay a household’s total energy costs. The program will provide supplemental assistance based on several factors. Those factors include total household income, household size, dwelling type, and type of heating fuel, among others.

Eligibility for participation is established according to the following federal income guidelines:

SCICAP low-energy guidelines 2025 (Contributed graphic)

** All income will be annualized. Income will be collected for the past 30 days, the last 12 months, or last calendar year, whichever is more beneficial for you.