First Interstate Bank Volunteer Day

Last Wednesday, First Interstate Banks across all of its branches closed at noon to participate in the company’s eighth annual Volunteer Day. The day is an incentive that encourages the bank’s employees to serve in their communities by working together to choose a project that will best benefit the community. Across eight states, more than 400 service projects were completed.

Locally, the nine team members of Osceola’s First Interstate Bank chose this year’s service project to take place at C.R.O.S.S. Ministries.

“We reached out… to see if they’d like it and what they’d like done,” Osceola First Interstate Bank president Teresa Woods explained.

“The best thing about this day is helping the community by providing a service,” Woods said. “The second thing is it’s a way for us to give back to our community. Third, we enjoy the teamwork and camaraderie with our staff.”

In a small spot of shade are Stephanie Howard, Spencer Chapman and Karley Mart. (OST photo Candra Brooks)

The local branch spent the afternoon painting the exterior of the main building and assisting with other outside projects. C.R.O.S.S. purchased the painting supplies using a $500 grant from First Interstate.

“We’re ecstatic that people came and volunteered their time to help our mission grow,” C.R.O.S.S. store manager Kerry Huddleson said. “It’s a true blessing; it helps us be able to continue on the work started by Mike [Sitzman].”

“At First Interstate, we believe in meeting people where they are and helping them get to where they want to be,” Jim Reuter, president and CEO of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc., said in a press release. “Volunteer Day is a powerful expression of that belief — an opportunity for our employees to step into their communities with open hearts, rolled-up sleeves and a shared commitment to making a difference.

“This day is about more than just giving back — it’s about listening, learning and leading with purpose,” Reuter continued. “Our employees bring their whole selves to this work, and their impact is felt far beyond a single afternoon.”

Past projects for the local bank have included projects at the Clarke County Historical Museum, putting in playground equipment at Clarke Elementary School, painting at The Village Early Childhood Center and making tie blankets for Care Initiatives Nursing Home.

Volunteer Day began in 2018 as part of First Interstate’s 50th anniversary celebration and has since become a cornerstone of the Bank’s community engagement efforts. In addition to Volunteer Day, First Interstate supports a range of philanthropic initiatives, including Teach Children to Save, Neighbors Feeding Neighbors, Coats and More and the Believe in Local grant campaign. The Bank also offers a volunteer match program, contributes approximately 2% of its pre-tax earnings to charitable causes, and matches employee donations to nonprofits.