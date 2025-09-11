CCH created $60.5 million impact on local economy in 2024

Last year, Clarke County Hospital generated 452 jobsthat added $60.5 millionto Clarke County’s economy, according to the latest study by the Iowa Hospital Association. The study also reports CCH provided $27.6 million in wagesand delivered $1.3 million in community benefitsincluding 2,500 encounters through community service programs.

“Clarke County Hospital is proud to play such a vital role in strengthening both the health and economy of our community,” said Melanie Boyd, CEO of Clarke County Hospital. “The $60.5 million impact reflects more than just financial numbers; it represents the dedicated work of our staff, the trust of our patients, and the ongoing partnerships that make high quality care possible in Clarke County. We remain committed to ensuring that every dollar invested here contributes to healthier lives and a stronger community.”

The study was compiled from hospital-submitted data to the American Hospital Association’s annual survey of hospitals. The study found that Iowa hospitals employed 141,708 people in 2024. As an income source, hospitals provide over $9.6 billion in wages. Hospital expenses accounted for over $22.9 billion of the state’s gross domestic product.

“These benefits aren’t just numbers,” said Chris Mitchell, IHA President and CEO. “They represent real programs and services that improve lives across Iowa. Many of these initiatives wouldn’t exist without the leadership and commitment of our hospitals and health systems.”

About The Iowa Hospital Association

The Iowa Hospital Association is a voluntary membership organization representing the interests of hospitals and health systems to business, government, and consumer audiences.

About Clarke County Hospital

Clarke County Hospital (CCH) is a 25-bed Critical Access Hospital located in Osceola, Iowa. For nearly 75 years, Clarke County Hospital has provided health care services to the community and surrounding areas of Clarke County. CCH is an affiliate of UnityPoint Health.