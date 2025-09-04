Vecinos Unidos - Uniting Neighbors

An annual celebration since 2002, the 2025 Osceola Latino Festival is set to take place from 1 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6, and promises to bring an afternoon of fun to downtown Osceola.

Originally held as a Cinco de Mayo celebration, the family-friendly event was later rebranded as the Osceola Latino Festival as a way to celebrate all Latino cultures, and over the years has become a day that celebrates the food, music, dance, art, activities and cultures of traditional Latin America. In 2024, the Latino Festival was held on the first Saturday in September, a move that will remain permanent in order to align with National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. With big celebrations in the past, this year looks to be no different.

“There’s more than usual going on this year,” Osceola Chamber Main Street Events Coordinator and OLF Committee member Leslie Torres said. “There will be clown entertainment, Barreto Show - an impersonator who performs as various Latin artists, Clarke Young Ambassadors and norteño band Grupo Sublime end.”

There will also be traditional food, vendors, shopping, an inflatable fusion area with sports, soccer darts, bounce houses, a soccer tournament put on the Knight of Columbus, a photo booth, piñatas and lots of games with great prizes.

The 2025 Osceola Latino Festival is this Saturday afternoon. (OST file photo)

New this year is the ChiquiRey and ChiquiReina contest. The first four boys and four girls aged 4 to 6 who submitted applications will be judged based on poise, personality and presentation to see who will win the crown. The OLF Committee will be unveiling something big Saturday afternoon that will showcase the event’s incorporation of Osceola, migration and unity.

A committee of nine work throughout the year to make sure the OFL is fun and memorable for all, reveling in the enjoyment of seeing everyone come together to celebrate Latino culture.

“The gathering of the community is really special,” OLF committee member Annette Garcia said.

“And being able to share our culture with everyone,” Torres added.

“Seeing people happy coming out and enjoying one another…life is beautiful, sometimes we complicate ourselves too much,” Esmerelda Elizondo said.

With a motto of “Vecinos Unidos - Uniting neighbors,” the community is invited to come share in and celebrate the Latino culture, and maybe learn something new about their neighbors.

“The OLF is more than just a celebration – it’s a powerful reminder of the strength found in diversity, community and shared experiences,” Torres said.

The OLF Committee is comprised of Torres; Andrea Magana, branch manager at Community 1st Credit Union; Garcia; Rosy Estrada, graphic designer, communications specialist and certified interpreter at Clarke County Hospital; Elizondo, Driver’s License Examiner at the Clarke County Courthouse; Vanessa Tamayo, financial services representative at American State Bank; David Suarez, bilingual community development manager at Community 1st Credit Union and Cecilia Landeros, structural welder at Johnson Machine Works.