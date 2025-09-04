September 04, 2025

SWCC summer 2025 graduates

By Southwestern Community College
College news

College news

The following students from the area are among the students who graduated from Southwestern Community College during the Summer 2025 semester.

• Noah Bishop, Osceola, diploma in Electrical Technology.

• Zachery Clark, Osceola, diploma in Automotive Repair Technology.

• Maria Escareno Flores, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.

• Katilyn Homeister, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.

• Cejay Kent, Osceola, Associate of Science degree.

• Lauren Mumaw, Osceola, Associate of Arts degree.

• Autumn Ortiz, Osceola, Associate of Arts degree.

• Jose Ruiz Rios, Osceola, diploma in Applied Engineering Technology.

• Jadi Short, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.

• Zoey Spalding, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.

• Calli Wilken, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.