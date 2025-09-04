SWCC summer 2025 graduates

The following students from the area are among the students who graduated from Southwestern Community College during the Summer 2025 semester.
• Noah Bishop, Osceola, diploma in Electrical Technology.
• Zachery Clark, Osceola, diploma in Automotive Repair Technology.
• Maria Escareno Flores, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.
• Katilyn Homeister, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.
• Cejay Kent, Osceola, Associate of Science degree.
• Lauren Mumaw, Osceola, Associate of Arts degree.
• Autumn Ortiz, Osceola, Associate of Arts degree.
• Jose Ruiz Rios, Osceola, diploma in Applied Engineering Technology.
• Jadi Short, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.
• Zoey Spalding, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.
• Calli Wilken, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.