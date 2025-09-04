SWCC summer 2025 graduates

The following students from the area are among the students who graduated from Southwestern Community College during the Summer 2025 semester.

• Noah Bishop, Osceola, diploma in Electrical Technology.

• Zachery Clark, Osceola, diploma in Automotive Repair Technology.

• Maria Escareno Flores, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.

• Katilyn Homeister, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.

• Cejay Kent, Osceola, Associate of Science degree.

• Lauren Mumaw, Osceola, Associate of Arts degree.

• Autumn Ortiz, Osceola, Associate of Arts degree.

• Jose Ruiz Rios, Osceola, diploma in Applied Engineering Technology.

• Jadi Short, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.

• Zoey Spalding, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.

• Calli Wilken, Osceola, Associate of Applied Science degree in Registered Nursing.