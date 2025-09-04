Murray School Board approves bond issue for November ballot

The Murray Community School District has officially secured more than the required number of signatures from community members to move forward with placing a bond issue on the November ballot.

At the Aug. 27 board meeting, the Murray Board of Education formally received the completed petition and unanimously approved a resolution to place the bond on the upcoming ballot. This action ensures that district residents will have the opportunity to vote on the proposed project on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

For more information – including project details and updates, tax impact calculator, schedule of events and project timeline, visit www.murraycsd.org and follow the district on Facebook @MurrayCSD. The district will host upcoming community informational meetings to learn more about the bond proposal, the phased master plan and the long-term vision for Murray CSD, as well as tour the current facilities. If you belong to an organization or association that could benefit from a presentation, contact the district and/or a board member to coordinate.

Official bond

language:

“Shall the Board of Directors of the Murray Community School District in the Counties of Clarke, Decatur, and Union, State of Iowa, be authorized to contract indebtedness and issue General Obligation Bonds in an amount not to exceed $2,700,000 to provide funds to build, furnish and equip a classroom addition and to remodel, repair, improve, furnish and equip its existing school building, with related improvements?”

Three core priorities driving the proposal

The planning process started with an in-depth facility assessment, followed by a months-long planning process, and culminated with the project recommendation to the school board. The planning process identified three essential issues the bond proposal seeks to address:

• Accessibility Constraints: The original 1924 building presents significant accessibility challenges, with classrooms on upper levels and no elevators, ramps, or ADA-compliant restrooms.

• Safety & Security Gaps: Current conditions present safety hazards as identified by state inspectors and fire marshals. In particular, the 2nd and 3rd floors of the 1924 building raise significant concerns regarding safe egress

• Aging Infrastructure: Much of the infrastructure in the 1924 building is original, with outdated heating systems, failing plaster ceilings, and building equipment well beyond its intended lifespan.

“Securing the required signatures is an exciting milestone for our district,” Tara Page, Murray Board President, said. “It shows that our community is engaged and ready to take the next step in shaping the future of our schools. As a board, we’re committed to smart stewardship and to providing facilities that reflect our values as a school and a community. We look forward to continued conversations leading up to the November vote.”

A general obligation bond requires 60% +1 voter approval. Registered voters may request a mailed absentee ballot ahead of election day through the county auditor’s office. The first day voters could request a mailed absentee ballot was Tuesday, Aug. 26. Ballots will be mailed starting Oct. 15. Election day is on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.