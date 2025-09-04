Clarke County 4-H state fair results 2025

Several Clarke County 4-Hers participated at the Iowa State Fair, showing animals and static exhibits.

Animal entries

Beef

Creed Ruby, Osceola Go-Getters: breeding beef Angus blue ribbon, reserve champion bred and owned Angus heifer.

Macy Jacobson, Osceola Go-Getters: market beef crossbred steers third place, purple ribbon; market beef Maine-Anjou third place, purple ribbon.

Dogs

Sidney Benda, Osceola Chargers: dog obedience open first place, white ribbon; dog rally advanced purple ribbon.

Taylor Birkett, Fremont Feenix: junior dog handling blue ribbon; dog obedience Beginners Novice B blue ribbon.

Jonathan Galvez, Osceola Go-Getters: senior dog handling purple ribbon; dog obedience Graduate Novice B third place, white ribbon; dog rally advanced blue ribbon.

Josslyn Jones, Fremont Feenix: intermediate dog handling blue ribbon; dog obedience Beginners Novice B red ribbon.

Kierstin Smith, Fremont Feenix: senior dog handling blue ribbon; dog obedience Beginners Novice B white ribbon; dog obedience Preferred Novice B blue ribbon; dog obedience Novice B first place, red ribbon; dog obedience Open second place, white ribbon; dog rally Novice A first place, blue ribbon; dog rally Novice B blue ribbon; dog rally Intermediate blue ribbon; dog rally Advanced blue ribbon.

Meat goats

Creed Ruby, Osceola Go-Getters: breeding meat goats does under 1 year of age; market meat wethers first place, purple ribbon, Division III Fourth honorable mention; market meat wethers second place, purple ribbon; market meat wethers first place, purple ribbon, 4th overall Division IV reserve champion; market meat wethers purple ribbon.

Macy Jacobson, Osceola Go-Getters, market meat wethers: second place, purple ribbon; first place, purple ribbon, Division IV reserve champion, reserve grand champion meat goat.

Poultry

Zavian Davis, Green Bay Gophers: fancy pigeon first place, blue ribbon, grand champion pigeon; fancy pigeon second place, blue ribbon, reserve grand champion pigeon; fancy pigeon third place, blue ribbon.

Rabbits

Blake Davis, Green Bay Gophers: commercial American senior doe first place, blue ribbon, best of breed; fancy Harlequin senior buck blue ribbon, first place, best of variety.

Maisy Davis, Green Bay Gophers: other registered fancy breed first place, purple ribbon, best of breed, best of variety; other registered fancy breed first place, purple ribbon, best opposite sex, best opposite sex of variety; other registered fancy breed second place, white ribbon; Mini Rex senior buck red ribbon.

Zavian Davis, Green Bay Gophers: English Spot senior doe second place, blue ribbon.

Karson Good, K. W. Hustlers: Holland Lop senior buck first place, purple ribbon; Holland Lop junior buck second place, purple ribbon; Holland Lop junior doe second place, purple ribbon; Holland Lop senior buck third place, purple ribbon; Holland Lop senior doe blue ribbon; Novice Showmanship red ribbon.

Sheep

Delanie Erwin, Green Bay Gophers: market sheep third place, purple ribbon; breeding sheep purple ribbon; breeding sheep blue ribbon.

Pailyn VanWinkle, Green Bay Gophers: black face market lambs blue ribbon; black face market lambs purple ribbon.

Presley VanWinkle, Green Bay Gophers: black face commercial ewes blue ribbon; black face commercial ewes blue ribbon.

Static entries

Easton Brokaw, K. W. Hustlers: Three-slot wooden guitar stand, blue ribbon.

Kenley Chesnut, Cooking Club: “The Power of Protein” display, blue ribbon.

Jordan Davis, Triple Troopers: Church modpodge, white ribbon.

Delanie Erwin, Green Bay Gophers: Ruminant stomach display, blue ribbon.

Ivan Greif, K. W. Hustlers: Vanilla caramel creams, red ribbon.

Kaelie Halverson, Osceola Chargers: Lily pad with purple flower in water photo, red ribbon.

Dayton Howe, Green Bay Gophers: Wrench hat rack, red ribbon.

Taylor Kent, Cooking Club: “4-H is… awesome sauce,” seal of merit award.

Jase Manternach, Osceola Go-Getters: Wood entertainment center with fireplace, blue ribbon.

Gracie Mathes, Green Bay Gophers: Harvesttime corn photo, blue ribbon; close-up of black cow face, blue ribbon and Professional Photographers of Iowa Gallery Award; meal challenge, red ribbon; peach pie, blue ribbon.

Aylah Miller, Cooking Club: “4-H is… something to crow about,” seal of merit award.

Colby Nold, Cooking Club: Jerseys v. Holsteins, merit award.

Hayz Oswald, Triple Troopers: One-handed pitcher display, blue ribbon.

Luke Pontier, Osceola Go-Getters: Wooden trail through swamp/forest photo, blue ribbon and Professional photographers of Iowa Considered Award.

Kierstin Smith, Fremont Feenix: Child psychology, excellence award; seashell wreath, white ribbon; seashell mirror, white ribbon.

Emma Sorter, Cooking Club: “Quaker Generational Fashion,” merit award.

Emma Werner, Triple Troopers: Bedazzled deer skull, white ribbon.