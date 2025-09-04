Clarke County 4-H state fair results 2025

Several Clarke County 4-Hers participated at the Iowa State Fair, showing animals and static exhibits.
Animal entries
Beef
Creed Ruby, Osceola Go-Getters: breeding beef Angus blue ribbon, reserve champion bred and owned Angus heifer.
Macy Jacobson, Osceola Go-Getters: market beef crossbred steers third place, purple ribbon; market beef Maine-Anjou third place, purple ribbon.
Dogs
Sidney Benda, Osceola Chargers: dog obedience open first place, white ribbon; dog rally advanced purple ribbon.
Taylor Birkett, Fremont Feenix: junior dog handling blue ribbon; dog obedience Beginners Novice B blue ribbon.
Jonathan Galvez, Osceola Go-Getters: senior dog handling purple ribbon; dog obedience Graduate Novice B third place, white ribbon; dog rally advanced blue ribbon.
Josslyn Jones, Fremont Feenix: intermediate dog handling blue ribbon; dog obedience Beginners Novice B red ribbon.
Kierstin Smith, Fremont Feenix: senior dog handling blue ribbon; dog obedience Beginners Novice B white ribbon; dog obedience Preferred Novice B blue ribbon; dog obedience Novice B first place, red ribbon; dog obedience Open second place, white ribbon; dog rally Novice A first place, blue ribbon; dog rally Novice B blue ribbon; dog rally Intermediate blue ribbon; dog rally Advanced blue ribbon.
Meat goats
Creed Ruby, Osceola Go-Getters: breeding meat goats does under 1 year of age; market meat wethers first place, purple ribbon, Division III Fourth honorable mention; market meat wethers second place, purple ribbon; market meat wethers first place, purple ribbon, 4th overall Division IV reserve champion; market meat wethers purple ribbon.
Macy Jacobson, Osceola Go-Getters, market meat wethers: second place, purple ribbon; first place, purple ribbon, Division IV reserve champion, reserve grand champion meat goat.
Poultry
Zavian Davis, Green Bay Gophers: fancy pigeon first place, blue ribbon, grand champion pigeon; fancy pigeon second place, blue ribbon, reserve grand champion pigeon; fancy pigeon third place, blue ribbon.
Rabbits
Blake Davis, Green Bay Gophers: commercial American senior doe first place, blue ribbon, best of breed; fancy Harlequin senior buck blue ribbon, first place, best of variety.
Maisy Davis, Green Bay Gophers: other registered fancy breed first place, purple ribbon, best of breed, best of variety; other registered fancy breed first place, purple ribbon, best opposite sex, best opposite sex of variety; other registered fancy breed second place, white ribbon; Mini Rex senior buck red ribbon.
Zavian Davis, Green Bay Gophers: English Spot senior doe second place, blue ribbon.
Karson Good, K. W. Hustlers: Holland Lop senior buck first place, purple ribbon; Holland Lop junior buck second place, purple ribbon; Holland Lop junior doe second place, purple ribbon; Holland Lop senior buck third place, purple ribbon; Holland Lop senior doe blue ribbon; Novice Showmanship red ribbon.
Sheep
Delanie Erwin, Green Bay Gophers: market sheep third place, purple ribbon; breeding sheep purple ribbon; breeding sheep blue ribbon.
Pailyn VanWinkle, Green Bay Gophers: black face market lambs blue ribbon; black face market lambs purple ribbon.
Presley VanWinkle, Green Bay Gophers: black face commercial ewes blue ribbon; black face commercial ewes blue ribbon.
Static entries
Easton Brokaw, K. W. Hustlers: Three-slot wooden guitar stand, blue ribbon.
Kenley Chesnut, Cooking Club: “The Power of Protein” display, blue ribbon.
Jordan Davis, Triple Troopers: Church modpodge, white ribbon.
Delanie Erwin, Green Bay Gophers: Ruminant stomach display, blue ribbon.
Ivan Greif, K. W. Hustlers: Vanilla caramel creams, red ribbon.
Kaelie Halverson, Osceola Chargers: Lily pad with purple flower in water photo, red ribbon.
Dayton Howe, Green Bay Gophers: Wrench hat rack, red ribbon.
Taylor Kent, Cooking Club: “4-H is… awesome sauce,” seal of merit award.
Jase Manternach, Osceola Go-Getters: Wood entertainment center with fireplace, blue ribbon.
Gracie Mathes, Green Bay Gophers: Harvesttime corn photo, blue ribbon; close-up of black cow face, blue ribbon and Professional Photographers of Iowa Gallery Award; meal challenge, red ribbon; peach pie, blue ribbon.
Aylah Miller, Cooking Club: “4-H is… something to crow about,” seal of merit award.
Colby Nold, Cooking Club: Jerseys v. Holsteins, merit award.
Hayz Oswald, Triple Troopers: One-handed pitcher display, blue ribbon.
Luke Pontier, Osceola Go-Getters: Wooden trail through swamp/forest photo, blue ribbon and Professional photographers of Iowa Considered Award.
Kierstin Smith, Fremont Feenix: Child psychology, excellence award; seashell wreath, white ribbon; seashell mirror, white ribbon.
Emma Sorter, Cooking Club: “Quaker Generational Fashion,” merit award.
Emma Werner, Triple Troopers: Bedazzled deer skull, white ribbon.