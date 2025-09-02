September at the library

The start of the school year means the start of programs at the Osceola Public Library that had taken a summer break along with the students. The following are planned for September.

Social Friday: Every Friday, adults 18 and older are invited to enjoy coffee or tea from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. to socialize.

Toddler Time: Toddler time resumes. Note a change in day of the week - while previously held on Thursdays, Toddler Time will now take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, starting Sept. 8 and running through May. Join Miss Tori to read a book or two, do activities, sing songs and make a craft. The program is for ages 18 months to 5 years of age (before preschool) and their caregivers.

LEGO Club: Creative builders ages 6 and up can sign up to participate in the monthly LEGO Club. The first gathering of the year runs from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 22. Pre-registration is required.

Spanish/Bilingual story time: The monthly evening storytime picks up again at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 2. The family-friendly event is for all ages to enjoy stories, songs, games and crafts.

Hooks & Needles: This twice monthly event is open to all ages who enjoy fiber arts, from novices to those who have been crafting for years. Each gathering highlights a new project that one can come learn about while socializing with others. The first meeting will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9 and the second from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 27.

Adult book discussion: Join Lonna McDonough for the monthly book club discussion. Held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. the third Tuesday of each month, you can join either in-person or via Zoom. Pre-registration is required to get a copy of the month’s selected book. September’s book is “Looking for Jane” by Heather Marshall:

“2017: When Angela Creighton discovers a mysterious letter containing a life-shattering confession, she is determined to find the intended recipient. Her search takes her back to the 1970s when a group of daring women operated an illegal underground abortion network in Toronto known only by its whispered code name: Jane.

1971: As a teenager, Dr. Evelyn Taylor was sent to a home for ‘fallen’ women where she was forced to give up her baby for adoption—a trauma she has never recovered from. Despite the constant threat of arrest, she joins the Jane Network as an abortion provider, determined to give other women the choice she never had.

1980: After discovering a shocking secret about her family, twenty-year-old Nancy Mitchell begins to question everything she has ever known. When she unexpectedly becomes pregnant, she feels like she has no one to turn to for help. Grappling with her decision, she locates ‘Jane’ and finds a place of her own alongside Dr. Taylor within the network’s ranks, but she can never escape the lies that haunt her.”

Kids book discussion: A new monthly book club, this caters to kids aged 7 to 12. Join Miss Tori each month as she reads a couple of chapters from the chosen book, have a small discussion and then take the book home to finish. The next month, meet back up to discuss the book and start the process over with a new one. This month’s will take place from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 24. Pre-registration is required each month, and September’s book is Roald Dahl’s “James and the Giant Peach:”

“James Henry Trotter lives with two ghastly hags. Aunt Sponge is enormously fat with a face that looks boiled and Aunt Spiker is bony and screeching. He’s very lonely until one day something peculiar happens. . . At the end of the garden a peach starts to grow and GROW AND GROW. Inside that peach are seven very unusual insects - all waiting to take James on a magical adventure. But where will they go in their GIANT PEACH, and what will happen to the horrible aunts if they stand in their way? There’s only one way to find out . . .”

STEAM activity: Resuming at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 29, the hour-long activity features a different focus each month. Pre-registration for the event is highly encouraged.

Bingo: Fun for all ages, come and go as you please, Bingo runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 5.

Stuffy sleepover party: Ever wondered what your stuffed animal might get up to overnight in the library? Well now you can find out! Drop off your stuffed animal between the hours of 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 8 so they can have a sleepover. Miss Tori will take pictures of all the sleepover activities your stuffy goes on before picking them up the next day along with a story to take home.

Ukulele classes: Want to learn to play the ukulele? Here is your chance, thanks to library director Francis Acland. A family ukulele class will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 10 for ages 8 and up, and an adults only class from 5 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 11.

Floral workshop: Join the library and Divine Designs by Kara from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13 to learn about fall floral arranging. Pre-registration is required, and all materials will be provided.

Plants: A community plant swap and share followed by an intro to basic plant propagation will be held Tuesday, Sept. 30; the swap runs from 5:30 to 6 p.m. with the propagation starting at 6. Bring cuttings, propagations, starter plants and more to the swap event, then stay if you want to learn more or share your knowledge about plant propagation.

Little Learner’s Club: While this event won’t restart until October, the club is for ages 2 to 5 years of age. Spend an hour doing activities that include stories, STEAM, Duplo LEGOs, crafts and more.

Held at the library the first Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. is the Clarke County Genealogical Society meeting. Due to the Labor Day holiday, September’s will be held on the 8.

Don’t forget - any kid aged 0 to 18 may pick out a free book at the library during their birthday month as long as they are signed up with the library’s birthday program.