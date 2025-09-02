New Clarke staff

compiled by Clarke Community Schools

Introducing more new teachers and staff at Clarke Schools this year.

Baumann

Shyanne Baumann (Contributed photo)

Shyanne Baumann is the new Clarke Middle School counselor. Though new to the role, she is not new to Clarke Schools, having previously served as the iJAG teacher for the middle school and is a 2013 graduate of Clarke. She holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Graceland University and a master’s in school counseling from Upper Iowa University.

“I am looking forward to being able to make connections with students, provide resources to families and learning my new role,” Baumann said.

She is happy to be able to return to her alma mater and share her passion with the students, parents and community.

Call

Tracy Call (Contributed photo)

Tracy Call joins the Clarke Middle School as an eighth grade math teacher. He attended both Grandview University and Simpson College, and his near-30 year teaching career has seen him teach in both Norwalk and Des Moines. Call lives in Waukee with his wife, who is also a new teacher at Clarke this year. They have two grown children and two grandsons. When not at school, Call enjoys sports and movies, traveling and seeing new places.

“I am excited to meet all of the new staff and students,” Mr. Call said.

Call

Wendy Call (Contributed photo)

Wendy Call will be taking on the sixth grade ELA teaching position. She has taught since 1994 in Des Moines Public Schools. She holds a masters from Viterbo University, and also attended both DMACC and Grandview University. In addition to her two grown children, she and her husband have two dogs who they love to spoil. In her free time, Call enjoys going on walks and going to the movies.

“I can’t wait to start the new year and meet all of the staff and students,” Mrs. Call said.

Harvey

Sarah Harvey (Contributed photo)

Sarah Harvey joins the Clarke Elementary staff as the elementary counselor. A recent graduate of Buena Vista University with a masters in education in professional school counseling, Harvey holds a bachelors in psychology and a masters in psychology, along with seven years of experience in education and five in social services. She completed her practicum and internship at Chariton Community Schools with a brief stint at the Clarke secondary level.

“I have some connections to this community and look forward to continuing to build more connections,” Harvey said.

Harvey looks to focus this year on providing all elementary students with a comprehensive and effective school counseling program that will support their growth in academics, social-emotional learning and future readiness. She looks to create a positive environment that will promote successful outcomes.

Hueser

Kennedy Hueser (Contributed photo)

Kennedy Hueser is a new first grade teacher at Clarke Elementary. A recent graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, she holds a bachelors in elementary education with a minor in early childhood education; she also has two associate degrees in early childhood education from Western Iowa Tech Community College.

Hueser enjoys crafting, particularly scrapbooking and painting. She is a third generation teacher - both of her grandparents were in education, as well as her mother and many aunts and uncles.

Iñiguez

Martha Iñiguez (Contributed photo)

Martha Iñiguez joins Clarke Elementary as a kindergarten dual language teacher. Iñiguez earned a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education in Arandas, Jalisco, Mexico and her master’s degree in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico. In the late 2010s, Iñiguez and her three children relocated to Osceola. Prior to a sabbatical, Iñiguez spent 18 years as an elementary educator.

In her free time, Iñiguez enjoys visiting lakes and spreading time in the field.

McAlexander

Jordan McAlexander (Contributed photo)

Jordan McAlexander is the new high school social studies teacher. Originally from Ellston and a graduate of Mount Ayr High School, McAlexander attended Simpson College, where he graduated in 2024. In addition to his teaching position, McAlexander will be a member of the middle school football coaching staff.

When not in school, McAlexander enjoys being active and outdoors, as well as reading and writing.

“I am a huge advocate for all extracurriculars and always encourage students to get involved,” he said.

Weber

Stacey Weber (Contributed photo)

Stacey Weber is taking on the position of first grade dual language teacher. Born and raised in Centerville, Weber had the opportunity during her senior year at the University of Iowa to teach students through U of I in Houston, Texas. She ended up staying in Texas for 30 years, and gained over 24 years of teaching experience.

Weber is fluent in Spanish and Signed English. Both of her children are adopted - her son is from El Salvador and her daughter from Guatemala. She is happy to be back in Iowa and to be joining the dual language program at the elementary.

“I love the cultural diversity in Osceola and I look forward to becoming an active member of the community,” Weber said.

Williams

Alexia Williams (Contributed photo)

Alexia Williams is a new BD paraeducator at Clarke Elementary. A graduate of Valley High School in West Des Moines, Williams worked for two years as a special education paraeducator at Western Hills Elementary. In the future, Williams hopes to pursue education in the special field and become a teacher.

“I am looking forward to meeting new staff and students,” Williams said.

Outside of school, she is an avid reader, and likes to spend time with her two dogs and two cats.