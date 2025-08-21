Clarke welcomes new staff

information collected by Clarke Community Schools

Clarke Community Schools welcomed a host of new teachers and staff this year, including a few familiar faces. More new staff will be featured in upcoming papers.

Aschan

Sherri Aschan

Sherri Aschan is a new preschool teacher at Clarke. She has a masters in education from Drake University, and is currently taking classes to earn a special education endorsement.

“I am looking forward to meeting my new students and working with my team,” Aschan said.

Aschan enjoys reading and listening to music, and being outside working in her yard or garden.

Bennett

Claire Bennett

Claire Bennett will be an instructional strategist this year. Bennett received a degree in elementary education from Simpson College with endorsements in reading and special education. This will be her fifth year in education, and she will be teaching special education to third graders.

“I am looking forward to teaching students and having fun doing it,” Bennett said.

Bodkin

Kayla Bodkin

Kayla Bodkin is a new third grade teacher, and will be beginning her second year of teaching. Bodkin attended the University of Northern Iowa where she earned a bachelor’s in elementary education.

“I look forward to welcoming my students into my classroom and becoming part of Clarke’s mission,” Bodkin said.

She wants to inspire her students to be more than they think they can be, and instill in them to be smart, kind and important.

Coates

Malorie Coates

Malorie Coates is one of the new fourth grade teachers. Originally from Leon, Coates is a graduate of the University of Northern Iowa and has been in the Clarke Community for several years, including working as a substitute teacher for Clarke for four years.

“I love bringing learning to life, especially when it comes to science,” Coates said.

Coates enjoys creating hands-on learning experiences for students to spark their curiosity and encourage them to explore the world around them. Outside of school, Coates is active as a 4-H leader and piano teacher, and is involved with Adventures in Missions, a short-term summer missionary.

Cote

Isadora Cote

Isadora Cote is taking on the role of a fourth grade teacher. She is a graduate of Graceland University, and has a passion for education and a heart for helping students grow both in school and outside of school.

“I’m excited to create a supportive, engaging and fun learning environment for my students,” Cote said.

Cote enjoys going on walks, painting and binge-watching TV shows in her downtime.

Dennis

Jessica Dennis

Jessica Dennis joins the Clarke staff as an instructional strategist. She grew up in Des Moines, and has been in education for over 14 years, having worked with students from preschool through fifth grade including special education. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Grand View University and a masters from Buena Vista University; she has added multiple degrees and endorsements over the years from six different colleges.

“I’m looking forward to a great school year,” Dennis said.

When not at school, Dennis can be found enjoying time with her family, which includes her husband, two children and one Great Dane. They like to go on walks, explore outside and have family movie nights.

Finley

Holly Finley

Holly Finley will be a sixth and seventh grade instructional strategist. Originally from Truro, this is Finley’s first full year teaching; she worked last year as a long-term substitute at Clarke. She recently graduated from Upper Iowa University and is ready to embark on her teaching journey.

“I am passionate about creating a classroom where every student feels seen, supported and empowered to succeed,” Finley said.

Finley enjoys staying active by playing slowpitch softball and adult volleyball, and spending time with family.

Giboo

Kelly Giboo

Kelly Giboo comes to Clarke Middle School as an instructional strategist starting her 13th year of teaching. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Morningside College and is currently pursuing a master of science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling at Capella University. For 12 years, Giboo served as a special education behavior teacher in the Des Moines Public Schools.

“I’m thrilled to join a smaller district where I can devote more one-on-one time to students and collaborate with colleagues to ensure every learner has equal opportunities,” Giboo said.

Giboo grew up in Maynard, and lived for the last 15 years in Des Moines before she and her husband built a home outside of Osceola. They have two biological children, three bonus children, one grandson and five dogs. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with family, snuggling her dogs, working out and being outside.

Kostelecky

Kristine Kostelecky

Kristine Kostelecky joins Clarke Preschool as an associate. She has spent the last seven years in Minnesota working in the healthcare field, and prior to that was a paraprofessional for the Minnewaska Area School District in Glenwood, Minnesota. She also worked in special education for 12 years, starting with nonverbal students with disabilities and finishing with high school students.

“I am excited for the opportunity to work with kids again, collaborate with teachers for student success and build a stronger community,” Kostelecky said.

When not at work, Kostelecky enjoys walking in the woods, reading thrillers and spending time with family and friends. She has volunteered for the past two years at Henning Haunted House in Henning, Minnesota. She and her husband have two sons - one a senior at Iowa State University and one starting at Central College.

Lingelbach

Krystin Lingelbach

Krystin Lingelbach is a new preschool teacher. She graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 2011 and is excited to start the year at Clarke. She aims to inspire a love for learning and curiosity in her students and making school a place they love coming to.

“I look forward to meeting my new students and their families,” Lingelbach said.

The mother of four and grandmother to two, Lingelbach likes to spend her free time with her family, as well as a variety of activities such as reading, baking, volunteering at church and DIY projects.

Murphy

Mary Murphy

Mary Murphy is returning to a full-time position at Clarke at the Clarke Learning Center. She has worked in the schools since 2014 and while her content area is English, she has also worked as the district technology coach and webmaster.

“I am happy to be back in the classroom full-time and excited to work with students attending the Clarke Learning Center,” Murphy said.

Ramos

Limaris Ramos

Limaris Ramos will be teaching second grade after having spent five years teaching kindergartners. Originally from Puerto Rico, Ramos graduated from the University of Puerto Rico. She is excited to integrate the Spanish language into the classroom.

“This year is going to be fun,” Ramos said.

She and her husband have four children, and they enjoy traveling, pizza, baseball and visiting family.

Schmidt-Rundell

Heidi Schmidt-Rundell

Heidi Schmidt-Rundell joins the second grade teaching team. A recent graduate of the University of Northern Iowa, Schmidt-Rundell has a bachelors in elementary education and a minor in social and emotional learning. She has previously worked as a camp counselor and looks forward to continuing that education role.

“I am incredibly excited to be joining the Clarke Tribe,” Schmidt-Rundell said.

Schmidt-Rundell also looks forward to meeting the community and helping her students learn and grow.

Walton

Mark Walton

Mark Walton is a new third grade teacher. With a bachelors in education from the University of Northern Iowa, Walton has over 10 years of experience including four teaching third grade. He aims to create a fun, safe and inclusive classroom where every student can reach their potential.

When not at school, Walton spends time with his wife, two cats and other family. He also enjoys volunteering at church, walking, dancing, driving, camping, swimming, bowling, playing pool, baking, watching movies and listening to music. He looks forward to meeting his students, their families and all of the Clarke staff.